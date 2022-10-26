SP logo draft

The most recent draft of the town's logo rebranding. 

 Courtesy of the Town of Southern Pines

The Southern Pines Town Council reviewed a proposed design for a new town logo as part of a rebranding campaign but found the effort not quite what it was looking for.

Council members reviewed the work during a session Monday. The rebranding is part of the town’s overhaul and updating of its comprehensive land-use plan.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Deborah French

Southern Pines is a town full of artists and writers. Why not get a locally designed logo if we really need one at all. And where did this "Deeply rooted--Towering spirit" come from? Does it have any historical connection to the town? It makes me wonder whether a town really needs a motto.

Report Add Reply
Sally Larson

There are plenty of artists in our area, have a local competition and let the people decide.

Report Add Reply
Danny Overton

Yes, save taxpayers dollars. And why change it anyway !

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

More tax dollars wasted. Why not ask the public to contribute ideas, then let the SP citizens vote on it. Costs nothing and should be acceptable to all. Why does a town need a logo anyway?

Report Add Reply
Chris Smithson

Kent, Again we in Southern Pines really don't care about the opinion of someone in 7 Lakes regarding how we do things.. That said, the logo is not good.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days