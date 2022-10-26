The Southern Pines Town Council reviewed a proposed design for a new town logo as part of a rebranding campaign but found the effort not quite what it was looking for.
Council members reviewed the work during a session Monday. The rebranding is part of the town’s overhaul and updating of its comprehensive land-use plan.
The new design was presented by Tripp Muldrow, a consultant from City Explained, the firm the town is working with to update the long-range land use plan. The logo focuses on the longleaf pine cone, a long-standing symbol of the area. The design is a top-down view of a pine cone, and the background features needles that point away from the cone as if orienteering lines on a compass.
The colors of the overall design reflect different aspects of the longleaf pine — from its early purple-hued cones to the lush green of its needles.
But there was hesitancy from the council in members’ response to the design. Town Council member Ann Petersen voiced what she thought it looked like.
“You’ve given us a pine cone butt,” Petersen said. “This right now looks like a brown rose that has wilted.”
The design was first presented to the Community Advisory Committee at the end of September, and the reviews from that group weren’t much better. In an email sent from town resident and committee member Suzanne Coleman to the council, the design’s reception was lukewarm. Members of the committee did not think it adequately represented Southern Pines. And they cared not at all for the accompanying slogan “Centered in a park.”
The latest version addressed some of the committee’s concerns, including changing the tagline to “deeply rooted, towering spirit.”
Coleman further shared in the email that the committee did not know why there seems to be a rush to adopt a new logo. Coleman wrote that members were under the impression that the tweaked design would be discussed at a Nov. 3 meeting before being presented to the council.
“The community vision, which may be considered the foundation for everything else in the Plan, is ‘gained through the CLRP process’ not in advance of the CLRP process,” Coleman wrote. “It should capture the heart and soul of the community, which is why we don’t understand why there is such a rush to adopt a logo/tagline at this time, especially if the only reason is to ‘brand’ the CLRP documents.”
Council member Taylor Clement, who attended the Community Advisory Committee meeting, said that it felt like something was still missing from the impression of the design.
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy said that it may look better to use a pine cone from a different perspective and to add the appearance of movement to the design. Mayor Carol Haney emphasized that they would like a more natural look, similar to the design on the downtown historic district banners.
The council was more receptive to other aspects of the design, including the readability of the new fonts and the updated tagline.
The new design is a departure from the current logo, which features a partial cursive script and longleaf pine branches. No one is certain how long the current logo has been around or when it was last updated. It has served as the Southern Pines logo for at least two decades.
The rebranding is budgeted to cost $20,000. This is a portion of the approved $250,000 designated to updating the long-range plan — also contracted through City Explained. This budget was approved in June for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Feedback from the council’s Monday’s meeting will be incorporated into the next rendition of the design, including further discussion through the long-range plan process.
In other action from Monday’s meeting, the council also:
* heard from Planning and Development Specialist Rachel Mann, who updated them on the progress of the long-range land plan.
* discussed the potential of operating in-house waste services to serve residents and reduce overall costs. That discussion is ongoing..
* further reviewed projects to finance with money made available through federal coronavirus relief distributed to cities, counties and states. Those grants were used to cover some town operating expenses, freeing up town money to put toward big-ticket capital projects. Projects under review include lighting for field B at Memorial Park, repairing the streetscape on West New Hampshire Street, updating the Pool Park and fixing fencing at Campbell House.
* approved a permit extension to maintain a modular classroom at the Episcopal Day School.
* approved the appointments of Sandra Carroll and Michelle Peele to the Historic District Commission, and Matthew Walden to the Planning Board.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
(5) comments
Southern Pines is a town full of artists and writers. Why not get a locally designed logo if we really need one at all. And where did this "Deeply rooted--Towering spirit" come from? Does it have any historical connection to the town? It makes me wonder whether a town really needs a motto.
There are plenty of artists in our area, have a local competition and let the people decide.
Yes, save taxpayers dollars. And why change it anyway !
More tax dollars wasted. Why not ask the public to contribute ideas, then let the SP citizens vote on it. Costs nothing and should be acceptable to all. Why does a town need a logo anyway?
Kent, Again we in Southern Pines really don't care about the opinion of someone in 7 Lakes regarding how we do things.. That said, the logo is not good.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.