The Pinehurst traffic circle will continue to be closed each night through Thursday while road resurfacing work is underway. The project is part of a $2.86 million contract state transportation (DOT) officials awarded the Fred Smith Company of Raleigh earlier this year.
Repaving work is also scheduled along parts of U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501 and eight sections of secondary roads in Moore County, with all work slated for completion by June 2022.
Brandon Jones, N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) Division 5 engineer, said the resurfacing projects have no effect on the timelines for other major road projects that have been postponed to accommodate the 2024 U.S. Open in Pinehurst.
“Resurfacing is a whole different program than other road projects. It is more about keeping up with what you’ve got,” said Jones, who previously served as DOT’s Division 8 engineer for five years. “We did delay some work last year because of revenue concerns and COVID-19 impacts and have now returned to a somewhat regular schedule of resurfacing letting (bidding).”
In all, the 2020-2029 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) includes $400 million in road fixes in Moore County over the next 10 years.
The Pinehurst traffic circle is scheduled for a major design overhaul with work expected to begin in 2026; however, Jones said DOT hoped to advance that timeline to immediately following the 2024 U.S. Open.
The final proposed design has not been announced but it’s clear from previous design concepts that there are no quick fixes or easy answers on how to best improve traffic flow at this key intersection.
Built in 1956, the five-spoke traffic circle is protected ground within Pinehurst’s National Historic Landmark District. But as Moore County’s population and popularity has been steadily rising, congestion has become a round-the-clock concern.
In May 2018, the state Department of Transportation (DOT) and consultant firm HNTB presented four conceptual plans to the Pinehurst Village Council for review. The top recommended option which incorporated smaller roundabouts at main connection points was met with skepticism and resistance from local officials, so DOT went back to the drawing board.
Other future DOT plans call for a massive redesign of U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501 with hard medians and restricted turns, the so-called super street project, that was initially scheduled to begin in 2020.
“We know for that stretch of U.S. 1, we will come back in 2024-2025. But we couldn’t wait until that time period to do something about the pavement,” Jones said, during a presentation to Partners in Progress last February. “More than that, we’d be spending a lot of money on it from a patching standpoint to keep it in decent shape. With the delay of the (Super Street) project, we had to make that decision.”
“We will have major road work going on in nearly every corner of Moore County after the 2024 U.S. Open, and we will need to get those finished before the 2029 U.S. Open. That is a challenge for us but a challenge we welcome.”
