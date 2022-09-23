Voting duties are not quite done after the general election on Nov. 8. There will be a lesser-known election on Nov. 17, but one still vital to the community’s core: Moore County Nickels for Know-How Referendum.
Nickels for Know-How began following World War II to support scientific research to improve crop production and farming methods. The legislation was established in 1951, allowing farmers to learn the latest agricultural research from experts and each other and then disseminate those research findings.
For this purpose, farmers and other growers of agricultural commodities voted an assessment on themselves not to exceed 5 cents per ton on commercial feed and fertilizer.
Collected levies are paid to the state Commissioner of Agriculture, whose office then remits the money to the Agricultural Foundation to be disbursed for the foundation's purposes.
In 1991, the law was amended to create the Tobacco Research Commission and to provide for a levy of 10 cents per 100 pounds of tobacco, marketed to support tobacco research.
Moore County Extension Director Deborah McGiffin said that the law requires a new referendum every six years so that the newest generation of “users and producers of feed or fertilizer can decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program.”
McGiffin also said that a two-thirds favorable vote indicates that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support agricultural research and education.
“The assessment is 15 cents per hundred pounds on feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina,” she said.
The funds, about $1.4 million annually, are collected by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and then allocated by the NC Carolina Agricultural Foundation’s 148 volunteer board of directors to support agricultural research and extension projects at North Carolina State University benefitting agriculture in North Carolina.
Voting will take place at the Moore County Extension office in the Agricultural Building, 707 Pinehurst Ave., in Carthage on Nov. 17.
For more information on the referendum, please call the Moore County Extension Office at (910) 947-3188.
