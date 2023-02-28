Young firefighters demonstrate the bucket brigade drill. Youth Fire Academy graduation at Southern Fire and Rescue Station #2 Thursday afternoon. Before receiving their diplomas and badges the students demonstrated drills and skills they learned at the camp. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot.
The Southern Pines Fire Department has received a grant of more than $1.1 million to hire six new firefighters, a welcome addition to a staff that is increasingly handling more calls for service.
The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, helps fire departments reduce response times and better manage calls through funding additional positions.
The department received its first SAFER grant in 2018 for $543,668. The department currently has 27 full-time firefighters who work across three shifts, 15 part-time and eight volunteer firefighters. It serves about 40 square miles, comprising about 20,000 residents.
“These six additional firefighters will immediately impact our deployment capabilities and
provide a more effective response,” Fire Chief Mike Cameron said in a statement. “The increase in emergency call volume directly correlates with the growth Southern Pines is experiencing, not only from new residents and businesses, but also from the high number of visitors traveling to or through our area.
“We must be properly staffed and equipped to handle incidents when the number of people in Southern Pines reaches far beyond those 20,000 who reside in our district. Whether a citizen or a visitor, each emergency situation needs and deserves the same level of rapid response and compassionate care.”
Southern Pines Fire Department responded to a historic number of calls in 2022, according to its annual report. The department was dispatched to 2,871 calls, a 17 percent increase from 2021.
Fifty-three percent of calls last year were rescue- and EMS-based. Only eight percent of the calls were for fires. The report noted that unattended cooking was a major cause of fires nationally. Southern Pines fire department responded to 75 cooking fires in 2022.
The report also provided a breakdown of the department’s response times, which start once the 911 center sends an alert. Cameron said the department does not control when someone calls 911 or how long it takes for the call center to process information.
“Our calls are what we consider to be true emergencies,” Cameron said.
Protocol states firefighters must be ready and rolling within one minute for daytime calls and within two minutes at night.
“The fire department doesn’t have a product. We don’t have anything to sell,” Cameron said. “The only thing we have is our capability in getting there quickly, so most of the time, if you can put the fire department on the scene quickly, you can stop the emergency from being an emergency.”
The department’s response times in 2022 were six minutes and 24 seconds for town calls, eight minutes and 49 seconds for district calls and 14 minutes and 14 seconds for mutual aid calls.
Most fire departments operate within a mutual aid system, meaning departments from different jurisdictions respond to the same emergencies. Mutual aid is often needed depending on the severity of a call and whether a department is already on another call.
Southern Pines had 882 overlapping calls in 2022, about 31 percent of its total call volume. Along with mutual aid, overlapping calls may be handled by volunteer or off-duty firefighters.
Despite the high number of calls in 2022, Cameron said in a statement that the department still led 140 public education events, installed 214 smoke detectors and completed almost 10,000 hours of training. The department’s fire marshal’s completed 1,641 field inspections and reviewed 277 building plans for fire code compliance.
In April, Southern Pines received a Class 2 insurance rating from the state fire marshal, which Cameron called an “exceptional grade for a department our size.” The best rating is a Class 1, which the department was 1.67 points away from receiving.
Applications for the new firefighter positions are available at bit.ly/tospjobs with an anticipated start day around July.
