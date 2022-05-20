The Morganton Park South development — imminent home of the Target shopping center — is slowly taking shape.
In a special meeting Wednesday, the Southern Pines Planning Board got the first look at the final proposal for the second phase of the Morganton Road development: a 269-unit apartment complex on the south side of the shopping center.
“The goal is to really integrate this project into the shopping center,” said Bob Koontz, the local land planner who is representing the developer of the project.
Also at the meeting, Southern Pines Planning Director BJ Grieve revealed that this phase of the property had been annexed into the town from its ETJ in February. He later noted in an email that the entirety of the project had been annexed.
This is significant because it means that the first building permit can be issued for the approved portions of the project, in this case, the retail component, which features a Target and an unnamed grocer among anchor tenants.
Target has not officially said it plans to build its first Moore County store in Southern Pines, but numerous images and drawings of the project include the store’s iconic imagery and signage.
The Town Council approved the retail area last fall as the first phase of the Morganton Park South mixed-use development, which spans nearly 100 acres of prime real estate between U.S. 15-501 and Morganton Road. The Planned Development District was approved last September. It allows up to 700,000 square feet of retail and/or office space and up to 650 residential units over nine phases of development.
The apartment complex at hand would make up two-fifths of the total residential development. It is being developed by Zimmer Development Company on 13.18 acres, directly west of the Morganton Sports Complex soccer fields.
Zimmer is also responsible for the nearby Eagle Landing Apartments and has a similar vision for this complex, representatives at the meeting said. Koontz said that the apartments will be a mix of three-story and four-story buildings. He is requesting a few deviations from the conceptual plan approved last fall.
According to town planners, these include a request to increase the number of units from the 211 required by the conceptual plan, up to 269. The would represent a density shift from 16 dwelling units per acre to 20.4.
“It doesn't change the total number of allowable units throughout the CDP at 650,” Pam Graham, the town’s principal planner, said. “It just reduces the number that they will be able to apply to subsequent phases.”
Koontz said this change was mainly a result of details that emerged during the engineering and land planning phase of the project.
Another deviation was a decrease in parking from 507 spaces to 434. The required standard by the town is extraordinarily high, Koontz said, so he believes such a decrease would be reasonable and not generate any more traffic based on prior analysis.
The Planning Board unanimously recommended the project, noting the importance of the requested deviations. They also suggested that the developer make a walking path accessible from the apartments to the soccer fields to improve the overall walkability of the area. Koontz said this was a good idea.
The Town Council will review the project at its next regular meeting on June 14.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com
If the Planning Board wants a walking path accessible to the shopping center, why can't the city of Southern Pines also increase walkability to the shopping areas along the adjacent 15/501 sector? I don't think there are any sidewalks. There are nearby apartments and neighborhoods, some of which have lower income residents who walk to work. I see so many people having to walk on inclined grass just feet away from cars going 50+ mph. It would benefit the entire community to make it safer and easier to walk to places. One incremental way to reduce congestion too.
