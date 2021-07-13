Maricruz Guerrero remembers watching her mother, a Texas police officer, get ready for work.
“It was very exciting to see her go out and see what she did. I decided that I wanted to try and make a difference, to actually be part of positive change.”
So Guerrero decided to switch careers. Instead of continuing on as a title clerk, she enrolled in the Basic Law Enforcement Training program at Robeson Community College. Today, she wears a Southern Pines Police Department badge.
Guerrero is one of two officers the department has recently sworn in as it steps up recruiting and looks to diversify its ranks.
Consider Cortrell Woodard. When he was young, he would hear the sirens from emergency vehicles and want to follow them. While his first career was in education as an elementary school teacher, he still felt a calling to “step out” of the ordinary.
“If you want to talk about change, about being a part of the process, about making an impact. This is it,” said Woodard, 24, who, like Guerrero, was sworn-in as a Southern Pines officer last month.
“The way the media or the world perceives the police officer, I wanted to be someone with input on what a patrolman should do. If you want to make a difference, you need to put yourself in those shoes,” said Woodard.
Law enforcement, like many other industries, is facing a worker shortage —- not a shortage of work. But in an era of racial tension, police protests, and political upheaval, recruiting and retaining police officers has become a significant hurdle for many towns.
Woodard applied to the BLET program at Central Carolina Community College, where he caught the attention of SPPD Police Chief Nick Polidori, who quickly hired him as a police cadet. That designation allowed Woodard to focus solely on his studies, then transition directly into the town’s patrol unit.
Polidori, like many other active duty officers, serves as a part-time BLET instructor. The primary goal is to prepare potential recruits for work in law enforcement but a secondary goal is keeping their eyes out for strong prospects.
Across the state and nation, BLETs and police academies all face the same problem of declining enrollment. At the same time, there is an accelerated trend of departments losing officers to retirements and resignations, according to the Police Executive Research Forum.
Woodard’s BLET class began with 10 students and six graduated. Guerrero’s BLET class began with 26 students but only nine finished. The washout rate is high, Polidori said, because the curriculum is physically and mentally challenging.
“It is just tough right now. Traditionally our workforce is hiring from BLET. But when those numbers are down, as a whole, and you have so many openings for police officers across the board. Everyone is vying for the same people,” he said.
Staying competitive means staying “ahead of the game” and recognizing what sets a department apart from others.
Polidori, a former Marine and 24-year police veteran, has spent his entire law enforcement career with Southern Pines. He’s served in every division, from patrol to the Special Response Team to command.
“As our town grows, it is inevitable that every town department will have to grow. We have great leadership here. We are very welcoming and there is a family-oriented atmosphere. These are things that set us apart,” Polidori said, also calling attention to the town’s robust training budget that allows officers to take advanced coursework. “If you are not training, you are falling behind.”
SPPD currently has 42 full-time and three part-time members, including communications staff and sworn officers. Polidori has prioritized recruitment and hiring, with particular emphasis on attracting minority applicants.
“I felt this was a place where I could fit in. Where people were treated fairly,” Woodard said. “That drew me here along with the fact it was very community involved.”
Initially, he admits, his wife was reluctant when he decided to attend BLET, worried about his safety in a profession that carries an inherent danger. But she has come to see that he trusts his coworkers and, Woodard said, appreciates that he is doing what he loves.
“Every day that I come to work is exciting. It is a joy,” he said.
Guerrero, like Woodard, said Southern Pines was her first choice when she graduated from BLET. When there was a vacancy, she jumped at the opportunity to apply.
Both new hires are spending their first few weeks training with shifts in each division, including communications, investigations and patrol.
“I wanted to be trained correctly,” Guerrero said, noting that was part of her interest in joining a smaller community-focused agency. “I was worried that if I was thrown into a bigger (city) department, I wouldn’t be trained as I should be.”
