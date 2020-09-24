A new 360-degree view webcam went live Thursday morning from atop the U.S. Kids Golf Academy at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines. The video feed will augment WRAL’s network of outdoor weather cameras located across the state.
The camera was purchased by the Pinehurst Southern Pines Aberdeen Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) and mounted on the building by Aberdeen-based Elite Roofing. Internet service for the live-stream view is provided by Longleaf, all in partnership with WRAL.
“For our destination, it’s a golf view that the entire WRAL-TV viewing public will be able to see,” said CVB president and CEO, Phil Werz. “Potentially hundreds of thousands of people could see that shot and maybe be inspired to visit the area soon.”
View the WRAL Southern Pines Camera live video feed by clicking https://www.wral.com/southern-pines-cam/19301400/
WRAL is an NBC-affiliate that primarily serves the Triangle region. Its signal broadcasts as far as southern Virginia and out to the Outer Banks. Southern Pines is frequently mentioned during WRAL-TV5 weathercasts, but previously there were no specific graphics or images associated with the area.
Werz said he reached out to see if the station would be interested in operating a local webcam.
“They loved the opportunity to include a shot from here,” Werz said. “It was a great collaboration to put it all together. There is no monthly fee at all. We just needed to provide the camera and Longleaf provided the internet link.”
The 360-degree camera can be maneuvered by WRAL for views of the 9th hole at Longleaf, the practice range at the U.S. Kids Golf Academy, to the east for a sunrise, or to the west for a sunset.
The webcam compliments the CVB’s promotional focus on the “drive market.” The aim is to attract day trippers and overnight guests who live within a two to five-hour drive of Moore County, as the pandemic has reduced long-distance leisure travel interests.
Werz said WRAL selected the webcam location from a list of potential options provided by Dan Dreyer, a CVB staff member who specializes in video production and storytelling. An available internet connection was a required component for the project.
“They loved the golf shot best. There is no other view like among their network. And given that we are the Home of American Golf, it just fit,” Werz said.
“We are very proud to have this camera at Longleaf Golf & Family Club atop the U.S. Kids Golf Academy because we love what’s happening out there with the programming and efforts to grow the game of golf for future generations,” he added, “and the commitment Dan Van Horn and U.S. Kids Golf has and continues to make to further reinforce that we are the Home of American Golf.”
Other Moore County-based webcams accessible to the public include the Southern Pines Business Association’s live view from downtown Southern Pines. To view, click https://southernpines.biz/live
A private homeowner in Whispering Pines also hosts a live webcam on Windy.com and the Weather Underground website. To view, click https://www.windy.com/-Webcams/United-States/North-Carolina/Southern-Pines/Fly-Rod-Lake/webcams/1595370737?35.228,-92.593,5
