After years of neglect, the Ellis Maples-designed golf course at Woodlake is being renovated.
Atlantic National Capital, the company that owns Woodlake, announced Tuesday that the first phase of renovation is underway. The project is being overseen by Kris Spence, a golf architect based in Oak Ridge.
In an update posted on Woodlake’s website, Spence wrote that his company, Spence Golf Inc., has been removing old turf, weeds and contaminated soil from putting surfaces. The greens will be “smoothed and contoured to restore the Ellis Maples surface design characteristics,” according to Spence.
The protégée of celebrated architect Donald Ross, Ellis Maples designed more than 60 golf courses during his career. Some of his well-known projects include the Dogwood Course at Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst and Grandfather Golf and Country Club in Linville.
Maples’ 18-hole course at Woodlake opened in 1971. The course fell into disrepair following years of deferred maintenance by the German company that previously owned Woodlake.
Atlantic National Capital, a family-owned investment company led by Fayetteville businessman Keith Allison and his daughters, bought Woodlake for $3.5 million earlier this year.
“The community seems to be excited about the change and — being part of the community — I’m excited as well,” Allison, who has owned property at Woodlake for 25 years, told The Pilot at the time.
The gated subdivision has been without its namesake lake since 2016, when it was drained amid concerns about the stability of the Woodlake dam in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.
In a July message to residents, Atlantic National said its redevelopment plan for the community includes the eventual restoration of the 1,200-acre lake.
“In addition to obtaining updated surveys, topography maps and legal descriptions, we are also working with city and county officials on about a dozen different options in regards to this high-priority project,” the company said.
This picture tells it all - THE most beautiful hole in the Sandhills!
John Misiaszek
