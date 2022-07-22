A village businessman recently launched a website aimed at “elevating Pinehurst history, engagement and improvement.”
Jim Nash, who owns the shops DuneBerry Resort Wear and DuneBerry Shoes Etcetera, said the mission of celebratepinehurst.com is two-fold. He designed the website to serve as both a repository of village-related information and a bullhorn for issues that he believes negatively affect the appearance of downtown Pinehurst.
“There were a couple of different motivating factors,” said Nash, who launched the website last week. “One is that the (Village of Pinehurst) website is a little confusing to a lot of people. I thought of coming up with a site that would just be easier for people to navigate and get the information that most of them are looking for.”
Among other features, the Celebrate Pinehurst website offers a contact directory for village officials, forums focused on specific neighborhoods and what Nash touted as the “most comprehensive” calendar available for Pinehurst happenings and community events. It also includes information about the village’s history and an RSS feed that collects online news articles about Pinehurst – although Nash is currently working to resolve an issue with the feed pulling in stories from Pinehurst, Texas.
In addition to providing what he hopes will be a useful resource for community members, Nash said he built the website to draw attention to what he called the “deteriorating” appearance of downtown Pinehurst. He cited overflowing trash containers, piled-up debris from construction projects and poor rainwater drainage, among other issues, as perceived blemishes on the historic district.
Nash said he and other downtown merchants were “embarrassed with the condition of the village” when the U.S. Women’s Open was played last month at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club a few miles away in Southern Pines.
“We want the downtown to look as good as it possibly can,” Nash said. “Obviously, this affects businesses. All of us have a lot of money invested in our businesses, and we want it to look good here. We don't want people to not come downtown because it just isn't being taken care of.”
The website features a 40-page slideshow documenting what Nash and other merchants perceive as problems with the appearance of downtown Pinehurst. Some of the slides single out specific downtown businesses for things like uneven lettering on their window signage.
“Some of the issues are the responsibility of the property owners and/or businesses within,” Nash writes in the slideshow, which was created as part of a proposed initiative called Operation Village Priority. “However, VOP needs to set standards and regulations and take responsibility and appropriate action to let these businesses or property owners know these conditions are unacceptable and give them a period of time to make the appropriate corrections.”
The slideshow ends with a petition that visitors can sign calling on the Village Council to “act with urgency in putting a high priority on upgrading our historic village.” It will eventually be presented to the council for consideration.
Nash said the website, which he created — and is currently maintaining — single-handedly, was “a labor of love.”
“I want (visitors) to feel good about the website and utilize it,” he said. “There is a place on there where they can suggest other things that they'd like to see. I’m hoping to take that feedback to continue to improve the website.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.