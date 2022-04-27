The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners has decided to hold off on a proposed zoning change that would clear the way for development at the former site of Aberdeen Elementary School.
The commissioners voted last year to buy the 17-acre campus off U.S. 1 from the Moore County school system for $900,000. During a public hearing on Monday, Mayor Robbie Farrell explained that the town was mostly interested in acquiring the school’s auditorium and gymnasium at the time.
“Really, the rest of the property was not what we were looking to keep because we had no interest in doing anything with it,” he said. “When this board bought the property, it was actually wanting two pieces of it: the gym and the auditorium. What we’re talking about tonight is what we do with the rest of it.”
Justin Westbrook, planning director for the town, said the property would be split into three areas focused on different types of development under the proposed zoning. The gym and auditorium would be kept in an area dedicated to “civic” uses, he said, while the surrounding parcels would be zoned to allow commercial and residential development.
Westbrook said the zoning would limit any residential development to a maximum of 45 homes and 36 smaller dwellings for the entire site. Farrell noted that if the town had not bought the property, a private entity could have purchased it to create a more densely packed development.
“If we let somebody else come in here and develop it, we’re going to get something that we don’t want,” he said. “This (zoning) is trying to get it where the town has some control over the development.”
While none of the commissioners voiced opposition to the proposed zoning, the board ultimately voted to continue the discussion during its next work session on May 9. The decision followed public comments from former Mayor Frank McNeill and Janet Peele, chair of the Aberdeen Planning Board, who both urged the commissioners to hold off on approving the zoning.
“Why don’t we think about it, let people process it and bring it back up at another time,” Peele said. “What’s the rush?”
Conceptual Plan for Aberdeen Elementary by Jaymie Baxley on Scribd
Moore County Schools stands to benefit from any future development at the site through a profit-sharing mechanism devised by legal representatives for the school district and the town. The sales contract for the property stipulates that a portion of Aberdeen’s profits from selling any part of the site over the next 15 years will go to the school system.
Paul Sabiston, manager of Aberdeen, has said that the school’s gymnasium and auditorium, both of which need renovation, will be valuable amenities for the town.
“We don’t have a gym in Aberdeen at all that we control,” he told the commissioners in October. “And the auditorium is just a jewel and a beautiful facility. It’s got good seating capacity and that’s something that we hope to hold on to.”
Sabiston said the auditorium could serve as a venue for concerts and live theater. The town hopes to find a group that is willing to manage and schedule events at the facility, he said.
Alumni of the old elementary school will have at least one more chance to visit the campus before it is rezoned. The school will be open for a public walk-through from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
