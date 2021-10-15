Aberdeen leaders hope to turn the former elementary school campus on U.S. 1 into a community hub for recreation and live entertainment.
The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners voted to buy the 15-acre property during a special meeting Wednesday for $900,000. The sale and price was approved the previous night in a 6-1 vote by the Moore County Board of Education, with board member David Hensley casting the only vote against the sale.
Paul Sabiston, manager of Aberdeen, said the school’s gymnasium and auditorium, both of which need renovation, will be valuable amenities for the town.
“We don’t have a gym in Aberdeen at all that we control,” he said. “And the auditorium is just a jewel and a beautiful facility. It’s got good seating capacity and that’s something that we hope to hold on to.”
Sabiston said the auditorium could serve as a venue for concerts and live theater. The town hopes to find a group that is willing to manage and schedule events at the facility, he said.
Portions of the remaining campus will be sold to create a small-density, mixed-use development on the property, according to Sabiston.
“We’d like to partner with the right developer to either re-do or renovate some of the buildings on the school site that could have some sort of restaurant or office use on the ground floor with a residential, condominium-style setup above it,” he said. “We’re not looking for a project that would cram a lot of apartments on the property or anything like that. If we control the site, we can kind of gauge the development there, which we think will be good for everybody.”
Moore County Schools nearly sold the campus for $1.5 million last year, but that buyer broke off the sale, citing unexpected costs in developing the site as well as roadblocks in the approval process. As approved, the sale contract does not entitle the school system to a right of first refusal for any of the four smaller parcels that the town resells.
“The situation that’s unique is that the town’s plan for the site does require further development and is not specific to any public school use,” said John Birath, director of operations for Moore County Schools, during Tuesday’s meeting of the board of education. “This possibility that the school board would essentially block a resale of a part of the site to a developer was identified as problematic by the town.”
He added: “We do continue to believe that the odds of us needing or wanting the property back, or a portion of the surplus sale of the site, are very low.”
However, the school system does stand to benefit through a profit-sharing mechanism devised by legal representatives for the district and the town.
The contract includes a provision that a portion of the town’s profits from selling any part of the property over the next 15 years will go to Moore County Schools. Both the town and the school board have agreed to use the tax value of the four smaller parcels as the basis for defining that level of profit.
“If those tax values are anywhere near what the town might get, our portion of that would be extraordinary,” Superintendent Bob Grimesey said.
The proportion of any resulting profits that would revert to the school system starts at 100 percent, according to the contact. That percentage will shift more heavily toward the town over the next 15 years.
“In the case of the Aberdeen Elementary School, I think that this is going to be the best example of fair market value that the board is going to get for that property, unless there’s some very different approach that’s employed,” Grimesey said.
(1) comment
Excited to see the gym and auditorium being Aberdeen's new resources.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.