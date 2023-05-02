The grass looks a little greener than normal in Pinehurst’s Cannon Park this spring, and has been a major point of conversation in recent weeks.
The park’s athletic field update falls in line with the new craze in the area — artificial turf — bringing versatility and reliability for one field in the Parks and Recreation Department’s repertoire.
“If we’re not going to be able to have more fields, we need to be able to use the fields we have more. This will allow us to do that,” Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wagner said. “Long term need is still for quantity, but having a higher quality field will definitely help.”
As space becomes more limited in the village limits, this new athletic field surface at one of the park’s two baseball fields will help to manage the demand through all the different seasons and weather conditions.
The first mention of resurfacing an athletic field began two summers ago when the master plan for the West Pinehurst Park was being discussed, Wagner said.
“It was brought up so we could get more use out of the fields, more play and not have to worry about weather cancellations. We thought it would be a good alternative if we were not going to get additional fields constructed in the near future,” Wagner said.
Monday brought the first official games to the new field with coach-pitch baseball getting its long awaited return to Cannon Park.
“They’re excited to have a sense of pride in the community. ‘That’s our field and we get to play on it Monday night,’ or this summer softball teams are already reaching out, ‘Can’t wait to get on the field,’” recreation Superintendent Dave White said. “They’re just excited to get on the field and play.”
“Dave’s already had requests, ‘We want to be the first team to play on it during softball season,’” Wagner said.
While the synthetic turf surface is colored and has the initial lining for coach pitch and optimist baseball, there are still the options for the space as it has in the past, even though a permanent fence now breaks up the large space.
“We host our coach-pitch baseball, Optimist baseball, flag football, we have lacrosse practices, we have adaptive wiffle ball that will play out here,” Wagner said.
The artificial surface now provides a more reliable ground for many adaptive athletic activities.
“It’s a multi-use, year-round facility now,” White said. “It’s going to be great for our adaptive programming where they have easier access for wheelchairs. This surface is certainly better conditioned for that now.”
The project was funded through the 2022-23 fiscal budget for the village, and a change in the field size has the price tag under the amount budgeted for the project. Wagner said that construction was budgeted for $1.3 million before the changes.
“We’ve underspent our stormwater allowance, so we used a little of that money to extend the fencing that we did here. We also shrunk the square footage of the field when we made some of those changes with the flag football orientation,” Wagner said.
The crew contracted for the project came to Cannon Park after the new playing surface was completed at Pinecrest. Before that, they worked on the new field surface at Montgomery Central High School.
Synthetic turf is known for being a hot surface, radiating more heat than other surfaces, and with baseball and other sports taking the field this summer, the upgrade for a CoolPlay infill by the contractors will cut back on the heat the field could create, Wagner said.
The artificial playing surface will also cut down on the department’s maintenance budget, with no need to mow and keep up the field. The turf installation crew provided village maintenance workers with an overview of the limited work needed on the field. A camera system will be installed on the light poles around the field to help identify spots on the field where heavy traffic is at and where new infill may be needed on the field.
“We’re saving on our expenses, we’re not replacing sod, we don’t have to worry about irrigation repairs on the infield. Our expenses will go down,” Wagner said. “They met with our maintenance staff and explained to them what the process is. Really there’s not much to it. You’re not going to be spending everyday out here.”
With one field down, there’s room for future expansion of artificial turf as well, and an expanded view of what’s possible at the field at Cannon Park.
“I think for sure this opens up opportunities to host some tournaments, whether they’re local or regional, especially if we have two fields. The eventual plan is to do field two and possibly the soccer field at Wicker Park. That’s in the five-year plan right now,” Wagner said. “That allows us the opportunity to bring in some events and revenue.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.