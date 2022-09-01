Moore County Schools students last year regained about half the ground they lost during virtual learning and hybrid school schedules at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to spring testing data released Thursday.
Overall, North Carolina’s state testing in 2021 charted sharp declines in passing rates around the state from 2019. Testing was canceled in 2020 after all public schools were ordered to close their doors due to the coronavirus protocols in place at the time.
From 2019 to 2021, the proportion of Moore County Schools students who were working at or above grade level in reading and math fell to 52 percent from 61 percent.
Those rates are based on standardized end-of-grade tests in reading and math administered to students in grades three through eight, fifth- and eighth-grade science, and high school end-of-course tests in English, biology and math.
The state uses students’ scores on those tests to determine whether they’ve mastered those subjects adequately for their grade level. Students who score above a certain level are considered to be on track for “college and career readiness.”
This week, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released test data from the 2021-2022 school year for students at every school in the state.
Data for Moore County Schools showed that students made gains in 2021-2022, the first year of entirely in-person learning since 2018-2019, that brought overall proficiency levels up to 56.6 percent.
However, that’s still 4.5 percentage points lower than they were in 2019.
“Although we still have a lot of work to do, being able to regain so much ground in just one year is a testament to the hard work of our teachers, staff and students who continued to persevere under the continuing effects of the pandemic,” Superintendent Tim Locklair said in a news release accompanying the scores.
“This makes me even more excited and encouraged,” he said, “about the 2022-2023 school year, and the incredible efforts of our staff to continue to engage, inspire and support our students’ successes.” Classes resumed for the new academic year Monday.
Moore County’s results exceeded the state’s overall results. According to state data, just over half — 51.2 percent — of students scored as proficient on state exams last school year. That number was at 45.4 percent in the 2020-21 school year.
Student proficiency is only half of the picture, though. Also of particular concern for educators was the release of grades for schools’ academic performance. Schools had a temporary reprieve from performance grading with the suspension of testing in 2020, then through a waiver for the 2020-2021 school year.
Those grades rate each individual school on an A-through-F-scale based largely on student performance. Growth from the previous year accounts for 20 percent.
With reinstatement of the state’s School Performance Grades for the most recent school year, Moore County Schools’ overall report card has taken a hit, with two schools — Aberdeen Elementary and Robbins Elementary — sliding to an “F” grading for the first time since the state adopted the performance grading system in 2014.
Of the 21 schools rated, the district also had six “B” schools, nine “C” schools and four “D” rated schools. Previously, Robbins was the only school to have earned an “F” grade, back in 2015.
McDeeds Creek Elementary earned a “B” rating in its first year being scored. The school drew students from Sandhills Farm Life and Vass-Lakeview when it opened in 2019. Also earning “B” grades were Pinehurst Elementary, West Pine Elementary, West End Elementary, Pinecrest High and Union Pines High.
The previously “B” rated Carthage Elementary, West Pine Middle and North Moore High fell to “C” grades in 2022.
Southern Middle was the only school to improve its letter grade, moving to “C” from a “D” for the first time since 2014.
Maintaining “C” grades were Highfalls Elementary, Sandhills Farm Life Elementary, Vass-Lakeview Elementary, Crains Creek Middle, and New Century Middle.
Cameron Elementary and Westmoore Elementary fell a letter grade from “C” to “D” as of the spring testing. The other two “D” graded schools were Elise Middle and Southern Pines Elementary.
Despite its “D” grading, Elise Middle lost its “low performing” designation. Though proficiency levels put the school at a low-performance rating, students there demonstrated more growth than anticipated over the last school year.
The state automatically classifies schools receiving “D” and “F” grades as low-performing unless they eclipse expected growth benchmarks. Southern Middle also came off of that list due to its “C” grading and meeting expected growth.
The three charter schools in Moore County were also graded based on this past spring’s testing. The Academy of Moore, which became the county’s first and only “A” rated school in 2019, slipped to a “B” rating. Sandhills Theater Arts Renaissance School maintained a “B” grade.
The county’s newest charter school, Moore Montessori Community School, was graded for the first time, receiving a “D.” Moore Montessori opened as a K-2 school in 2018. This spring its students in third through fifth grade were tested.
Statewide, 34 percent of the schools now meet the state’s definition of being labeled low-performing by having a D or F performance grade and not exceeding growth expectations on exams. That’s 75 percent more schools than were labeled low performing just before the pandemic started.
