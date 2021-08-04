North Carolina has one of the largest highway systems in the nation. A newly released updated State Transportation Map is now available to the public free of charge. The map details the 107,643 miles of public roads that span the state. That includes more than 81,000 miles of state-maintained roads.
The map is funded and produced by the N.C. Department of Transportation. First published in 1916 and updated biennially, the state map is NCDOT’s most popular publication, with 1 million copies having been printed this year. It is distributed by VisitNC, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
The new edition’s cover features some of the state's most scenic views, including the Blue Ridge Parkway in Maggie Valley, the Greensboro skyline and Sunset Beach.
The new map can be ordered online at VisitNC.com/StateMap or by calling 1-800-847-4862 (VISIT NC). Maps are also available at welcome centers, rest areas and NCDOT offices across the state. A full-size PDF of the map is also available for download at https://www.ncdot.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.