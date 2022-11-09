It’s hard to miss the mural installation on the side of Harbour Place at 311 SE Broad Street. The bright colors and towering horse motif draw viewers to experience this new delight in Southern Pines.
Artist Nick Napoletano spoke about his process creating the mural, bringing meaning to each intricate detail. After the sketches were drawn and rendered digitally, Napoletano started on the wall by writing affirmations. “Take one deep breath,” “play,” “thank you,” “you are incredible” and many more phrases decorated the two-story wall for multiple days.
Napoletano described this step as a way to try and motivate people to make positive changes in their lives. It helps him to set intentions and energetically transmute the wall to put more positivity into the world. The affirmations also act as a mapping mechanism for him to see the full scale and layout of the design.
“The world is a really beautiful place, and hopefully this (mural) reminds people locally that we can find beauty in unusual corners of our towns, and our cities and our planet,” Napoletano said.
The mural is a reflection of the passing of time and being present. The horse motif is a nod to the role of horses in the area, and the first stop-motion imagery of a horse moving by Eadweard Muybridge inspired the design.
“It’s really about the experience of time — so the past, present and future — and what it means to be more present and focus on the present and stay in the present because the present is all we have,” Napoletano said.
Napoletano spoke at length about the intricate ties between quantum physics, the human experience of time and genetics, and how they influenced the design.
The front horse features patterns inspired by Indigenous culture and Gustav Klimt. Klimt was an artist during the enlightenment — when arts, culture and science were happening with an “awareness of what it means to be alive.”
Napoletano sees similarities to that movement today, explaining that science and spirituality “are meeting at a beautiful point,” like what is described in Indigenous knowledge.
To the untrained eye, the front horse looks just like a horse, but Napoletano said he designed it to reflect the shape of Quetzalcoatl, a god in mesoamerican culture also known as the illuminated one or feathered serpent. Napoletano wanted to make the horse a symbol of the future and innovation.
Other details of the mural include two birds carrying strings that, when more closely examined, are actually unraveling DNA strands. The birds represent Steve Harbour’s parents, who passed the building to their children.
Napoletano described the birds as guiding forces for the future — sowing seeds for what it means to be human. The keys on the string represent the literal handing of the building keys to the next generation and the passing of metaphorical keys to the future.
“The genetic heritage we have very much speaks to how we show up in the world,” Napoletano said.
Steve Harbour shared in an interview that he and his siblings were touched by this addition. What made it more special was Napoletano making their mother a yellow canary. Harbour said their father was colorblind, and yellow was his favorite color because it was the only one he could see well.
“We are very happy to have them honored in that way, and the whole thing really came together so beautifully,” Harbour said. “We love what he did with the mural. We are beyond thrilled.”
Harbour was very thankful to Napoletano, the art council, the Southern Pines Planning Department and the community for their support.
“There was an incredible amount of enthusiasm and support,” Harbour said. “I don’t think I heard anything negative the entire time. … We hope that this is the beginning of more art and more murals in Southern Pines.”
Chris Dunn, the executive director of the Arts Council of Moore County, said he loved watching the mural process, especially when seeing the mural change over a day.
Other details Napoletano pointed out included the color gradients at the top and bottom of the piece, which return to the concept of the passing of time and how the human experience is contained in this spectra of light.
Napoletano said he creates murals to make art more democratic — to involve people. He hopes this mural will “inspire people to see what's possible.”
