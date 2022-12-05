School Board 2022

Members of the Moore County Board of Education after its three new members were sworn in Monday, from left: Stacey Caldwell, Pauline Bruno, Shannon Davis, Vice-Chair David Hensley, Chair Robert Levy, Ken Benway and Philip Holmes.

 Mary Kate Murphy | The Pilot

The newly-constituted Moore County Board of Education elected Robert Levy as chairman on Monday night in an organizational meeting at Westmoore Elementary.

Several other newly-elected officials attended the meeting, which was followed with a reception in the school cafeteria. The board had planned last week to hold the meeting and reception at Westmoore.

