Members of the Moore County Board of Education after its three new members were sworn in Monday, from left: Stacey Caldwell, Pauline Bruno, Shannon Davis, Vice-Chair David Hensley, Chair Robert Levy, Ken Benway and Philip Holmes.
The newly-constituted Moore County Board of Education elected Robert Levy as chairman on Monday night in an organizational meeting at Westmoore Elementary.
Several other newly-elected officials attended the meeting, which was followed with a reception in the school cafeteria. The board had planned last week to hold the meeting and reception at Westmoore.
When Monday night rolled around, the school was one of a handful of Moore County Schools campuses operating under full power after the weekend power outage that kept more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the dark.
Swearings-in of new board members Ken Benway, Pauline Bruno, and Shannon Davis drew an enthusiastic audience. All three are starting their first terms on the school board after successfully mounting a joint campaign for its three open seats this year.
“I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart,” Bruno said after taking the oath of office. “You put us in these seats and we are forever grateful, and we are really going to work hard to listen to you, to do what we promised and what the community expects of us.”
Benway and Bruno replaced at-large candidates Ed Dennison and Libby Carter, who did not run for re-election. Davis bested incumbent Pam Thompson, the incumbent candidate representing the northern Moore area.
They join Levy, David Hensley and Philip Holmes, who were newly-elected in 2020, and Stacey Caldwell, who is in the middle of her second full board term.
“We have, really, a great board in front of us,” Levy said after his unanimous election as the board’s new chair.
“We have had a very, very divisive election and it is my hope that we can put all of that behind us.”
The board then elected Hensley as its vice-chair, also unanimously. Hensley promised to put the pending gymnasium renovations for Westmoore, Highfalls and Cameron elementary schools on a fast-track and for much less than the $8 million budgeted.
“We’re going to have a six-month, maybe $250,000 project where we’re going to install air conditioning, we’re going to fix the roofs, we’re going to spruce up the fascia a little bit and slap some paint on it,” he said. “Then we’re going to take the $10 million we saved and we’re going to maybe build a nice, modest community school for the town of Carthage.”
The new board will get to business in its first work session on Wednesday. Its agenda includes a proposal to rename McDeeds Creek Elementary School in honor of a local Medal of Honor recipient, discussion to reinstate formal recognition of high school valedictorians and salutatorians, and updates on school safety and capital projects.
Levy has also proposed a policy he has presented as a parental “Bill of Rights” that would prohibit schools from administering certain surveys, and prohibit school staff from addressing students by a preferred name or pronouns other than what is indicated in school records, without first notifying a parent or guardian in writing.
The board’s work session is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the district’s central office in Carthage. If that building is still without power on Wednesday, the board is expected to immediately recess to continue the meeting at New Century Middle School.
