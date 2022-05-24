Jenna Joyce has known she wanted to work in the medical field since she had her appendix removed at the age of 9.
Now she’s getting ready to graduate from North Moore High and continue her education toward becoming a registered nurse. If all goes to plan Jenna will have her pick of nursing jobs four years from now.
She narrowed down her career path a few years ago, when she saw nurses at work in the hospitals and nursing homes where her grandmother was treated for a chronic illness.
“We would go and visit her and I was very observant of the nurses and all the staff there. I could really tell that how they treated her affected her, not just her health but the way she acted and felt,” Jenna said.
“I could tell the difference between the ones that treated her like she wasn't just a sick patient and were caring for her and treating her like she was their nana.”
She’s already made a decision that’s reduced the financial implications of college in ways she couldn’t quite have anticipated at the time.
Jenna initially had her heart set on joining her older siblings at Appalachian State University, until she considered that she might not need to leave Moore County — and deal with the ancillary costs of a four-year residential school — to become the best nurse she can be.
“I really thought about it and was asking myself the hard questions because I realized that I was kind of having to talk myself into going,” Jenna said.
“I just didn’t think I would get the education needed because a lot of people look down on community college. Then I talked to people who went to Sandhills and realized it was the best option for me. They all love it and I know that Sandhills is a good school with a very good nursing program.”
Getting a coveted slot in that program is a competitive process, but not only was Jenna accepted — she also earned a place in what’s known as the RIBN program, for Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurses.
As a RIBN student Jenna will spend a year at Sandhills Community College taking college transfer prerequisites toward a bachelor’s degree. She’ll then enter the two-year Associate’s Degree in Nursing program and graduate with an associate’s degree as a registered nurse after three years.
At that point she’ll have a guaranteed place at UNC-Pembroke to complete a bachelor’s degree in nursing with one additional year of online classes. That’s how a decision to help defray costs for her family turned into a different kind of four-year plan.
Then came the part that she didn’t really expect: she learned about an $11,000 scholarship available for the first time this year only to Sandhills nursing students.
The Tin Whistles have combined goodwill and golfing for more than four decades, each year awarding a handful of five-figure scholarships to students heading from Moore County to four-year schools. Funding comes almost entirely from within the Pinehurst Country Club members who comprise the group.
This year that funding allowed for the Tin Whistles to award six $22,000 four-year scholarships as well as a new, slightly special addition: an $11,000 three-year award for a local high school senior going into Sandhills’ nursing program.
Jenna was one of two incoming students that Sandhills recommended for the award. After interviewing with the Tin Whistles scholarship selection committee, she learned last week that the bulk of her educational costs for the next three years will be covered.
That might be because, as a high school student, she’s done everything: competitive dance while maintaining an academic record among the top 10 students at North Moore and working as a lifeguard during the summer.
She also had to take a nurse’s aide course to be prepared to enroll in the program this fall, and is set to take the exam to become a certified nursing assistant next month.
But Jenna is now prepared for school, and potentially working as a CNA, to occupy almost every waking hour.
“So many people say nursing school is very challenging. It’s usually just the two years, and you learn so much in just those two years. Having to make sacrifices, not being able to do everything, having to fully focus on school work and really study will be my biggest struggle,” she said.
“I really did have to study for the nurse’s aide class. It wasn’t only the coursework but also the skills portion. I know it’s going to be a challenge, but I’m going to have to really focus and give it my all.”
Once she’s earned that bachelor’s degree, Jenna’s dream is to work at UNC Children’s Hospital. But she knows she’ll be prepared for all the options that will be open to her during her career, from labor and delivery to hectic emergency departments.
“I love a fast-paced environment and I know it would be something new every single day,” Jenna said.
“No matter if the patient is a baby or an older person, I want to treat them like they're my family and how I would want my family to be treated.”
