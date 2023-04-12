Homeward Kitchen is a new franchise operated by Golden Corral. The application described the new fast food place as offering “southern comfort foods” and “bringing fresh home-style cooking” to Southern Pines. The restaurant will feature staple items like fried chicken, meatloaf and other familiar salads, sandwiches and sides.
The Southern Pines Town Council unanimously approved an architectural compliance permit for Homeward Kitchen, a pilot restaurant moving into the former Chick-Fil-A building on U.S. 15-501.
Homeward Kitchen is a new franchise operated by Golden Corral. The application described the new fast food place as offering “southern comfort foods” and “bringing fresh home-style cooking” to Southern Pines. The restaurant will feature staple items like fried chicken, meatloaf and other familiar salads, sandwiches and sides.
Unlike Golden Corral, it will not be a buffet-style restaurant. The focus will be on providing a fast food drive-through and eat-in experience. The only concern raised at the Town Council meeting was continued issues with the drive-through — the Chick-Fil-A line often spilled out onto U.S. 15-501.
Grey Isley, one of the applicants, said Homeward Kitchen does not expect to have the same issue, but he joked that they would love to have that same success.
Another entrance is planned for the parcel, which includes Kickback Jack’s, with a connection from the rear where the new Morganton Park South development is going up.
The physical structure will remain relatively unchanged but will be rebranded with a fresh coat of paint, new lighting and awnings.
The pilot restaurant stems from Golden Corral’s “Homeward” launch, its first virtual brand. Homeward popped up because the company was hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions, given its staple buffet-style design.
Chick-Fil-A has moved to a new location on Turner Street — ironically, a former Golden Corral building.
"Chick-Fil-A has moved to a new location on Turner Street — ironically, a former Golden Corral building."
This is a misleading statement. Yes, that parcel of land is the former location of a Golden Corral restaurant. The Golden Corral building was torn down & a new building was recently constructed specifically for Chic Fil A
