The new year is beginning much as 2021 left off for Southern Pines — with builders lining up new projects for officials to review.
At least four such developments are scheduled for the Town Council to review this month. Those projects range from new townhomes near downtown to more medical offices off Morganton Road and an update of an already-approved project across from the town’s popular Reservoir Park.
Perhaps the largest project — and perhaps the most talked about — is a carry-over from last month. The council at its December meeting held a seven-hour public hearing concerning the proposed Patrick’s Pointe project. That plan includes a 276-unit apartment complex and office building development proposed for a parcel off U.S. 1.
Developer Logan Burnett of 1700, LLC, presented his vision for the 25.4-acre wooded property located on U.S. 1, five blocks from Broad Street. He said the town has a pressing need for more housing, especially for younger families.
“If you are a young professional, military family, or retiree, it is difficult to find a place to live particularly within walking distance of downtown,” Burnett told the council. “We truly believe this is a project that adds significant value to the community.”
But town residents who neighbor or live near Burnett’s project told council members such a development would be on too grand a scale to fit in with surrounding neighborhoods.
“Nowhere east of Highway 1 are there three-story structures of this size and density,” said David Sullivan, president of the Village in the Green homeowners association, which abuts the rear property line. “The project before you is in no way compliant with the characteristics of the neighborhood and it injures the use and enjoyment of our properties.”
There have been numerous attempts to develop this property. In the mid-2000s, Leith Automotive proposed developing an auto dealership. Neighbors opposed that project, and the council ultimately “reduced” the zoning to an “office services” designation. More recently, a 288-unit apartment complex was considered in 2016. Town leaders rejected that based on its scale, density and that it lacked a mix of uses.
The council’s public hearing on this project will continue at its Jan. 11 meeting.
Other projects also coming before the council in coming days:
* Pinehurst Surgical Clinic, which is set to open a new location on Morganton Road in the coming weeks, has proposed building yet another new office.
This building, almost directly behind the new location, would be at the corner of the newly built Patriot Boulevard and Pavilion Way and be across Carlisle Street from Southern Pines Elementary School. It would include approximately 68,000 square feet. For comparison, the new building would be about one-third larger than the Morganton Road facility about to open.
The town Planning Board reviewed the project last month and suggested the council pay particular attention to traffic impacts, given that the new building could generate more than 2,500 additional vehicle trips a day in that area. Developers are also seeking a slight increase in parking from what is currently allowed.
* Whispering Pines developer Colin Webster is proposing a 20-townhome development at the corner of Bennett Street and Wisconsin Avenue, near downtown.
The project, tentatively named Townhomes on Bennett, would be across the street from an existing townhome development, Brownstones on Bennett. It would be within walking distance of the main business district.
* Andy Bleggi, who is developing the Waterworks mixed-use project on N.C. 22 across from the town’s Reservoir Park, has submitted a revised plan for the overall development.
The centerpiece of the project is the town’s old water plant, which Bleggi renovated two years ago to become Workhorse Fitness and Yoga.
In Bleggi’s revised design for the 28-acre site, the existing fitness center would be part of a new, larger office or professional building fronting N.C. 22. A new, larger studio for Workhorse would be built behind that office building, along with another small retail space.
Other revisions submitted include a relocation of two mixed-use buildings — they are currently envisioned as retail spaces on the first floor and residential on a second floor — and more homes than originally anticipated.
Bleggi said the need for more housing in Southern Pines — combined with a lesser demand for retail space in light of the ongoing pandemic — changed his focus slightly on the overall Waterworks plan. Bleggi’s new plan, as submitted, would allow up to 80 homes, though he said he expects to actually build much less than that.
The council will review these and other items this evening beginning at 6 p.m. in the C. Michael Haney Meeting Room of the police department, 450 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Its business meeting, with public hearings and public comment, will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Douglass Community Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
Either too many people not enough masks.
John Misiaszek
Where are the private sector jobs that provide the income to support this growth? Building an economy on checks from a government that spends money it does not have is akin to building a house from a deck of cards. It will eventually collapse as our currency tanks. Healthy economies are based on wealth creation, which only comes by making or growing things - here, not in Communist China.
Kent, we are going to agree once again, Unbelievable I know. Chatham County invests over $1,800,000 of their tax dollars - 1.36 cents of their tax rate - every year on their economic development effort. Moore County invests $105,000 of our tax dollars every year on our economic development effort.
John Misiaszek
