For the last two years, the Moore County Board of Education’s self-described conservative minority has at most been able to slow or modify the initiatives of Moore County Schools’ administration and the board to which they were elected in 2020.
That all changes next month when Robert Levy, David Hensley and Philip Holmes are joined on the school board by the slate of candidates they heavily campaigned for in the just-concluded election. When Ken Benway, Pauline Bruno and Shannon Davis are sworn in on Dec. 5, only Stacey Caldwell will remain from what the others have derisively termed “the legacy board” — prior to 2020.
What was previously a faction calling for a leaner administration; reduced emphasis on programs and services not directly tied to academics; and a more programmatic approach to spending will shift to a supermajority on the newly composed board.
Levy, expected at that December meeting to be elected the board’s next chairman, acknowledged the families and residents who vigorously supported the opposing slate of candidates.
“To the people who opposed us in our effort at the last election, you are our constituents too,” he said. “We welcome everyone at our board meetings — liberal or conservative — and we will serve all the students and all the parents regardless of the position that they took at an election.”
While the board’s members-elect say they plan to meet with school staff and families to discuss needs and priorities, the other members already have ideas to put on the table.
“I think you’re going to see the board driving more of the agenda, and I view that as healthy by the way,” said Hensley. “In the case of the previous boards, the vast majority of it was driven by the superintendent, and I don’t think that is a healthy board. I think the board should drive a percentage of the agenda.”
Hensley said that he doesn’t intend to serve as the board’s chair, due to time constraints, and in the past he has indicated that he plans to nominate Levy for that role. Since the state returned Moore County Schools’ first post-pandemic student test results last fall, Levy has made a goal of increasing those scores, particularly among minority and economically disadvantaged students.
“The goal of the new board is to shrink and eliminate the educational gap between our minority students and our general population,” he said. “We need to bring the resources which are necessary into those schools which have large education gaps.”
On the way to getting there, the board will revisit the district’s approach to capital planning, the recently completed redistricting of school attendance zones countywide redistricting and how the schools handle discipline.
“We’re not out to look for fights but we do want an efficient and businesslike approach to these difficult questions,” said Benway.
Facilities Review
Just this past week, the current school board unanimously approved a list of nine large-scale projects for inclusion as it goes to consider Moore County Schools’ next master facilities plan.
Those include:
* modernizing all three high schools;
* modernizing or replacing Carthage, Cameron and Sandhills Farm Life elementary schools;
* modernizing and expanding Cameron Elementary;
* adding classrooms at Crain’s Creek Middle; and
* building a new middle school in the Union Pines attendance area.
Enrollment projections for the next 10 years will inform some of the decision-making. In the past, the board has debated the relative urgency of building needs based on capacity, school condition and even grade level.
The new board members-elect haven’t yet decided how to begin sorting through those needs.
“I would really like to listen to what the commissioners say, listen to people who are smarter than me on these issues, listen to what my fellow board members say, listen to Dr. Locklair,” said Bruno, referring to Schools Superintendent Tim Locklair. “I will do my homework and listen to the people. I am all for listening to the parents to see what they want, what’s best for their kids.”
Davis, who was just elected to represent northern Moore County, said that she would support diverting funds from more cosmetic projects toward building classrooms on campuses that now use modular buildings. This week, the board took locker room renovations at Pinecrest and Union Pines out of line for funding in the short-term.
“They made a good decision on not proceeding with superficial things like the locker room when we need to add on somewhere and get the kids out of the trailers,” she said. “I understand those are years-long projects, but the longer we take to get it started, the more we push it down the road.”
More Committee Work
Identifying facilities improvement priorities will be done first by a facilities committee formed by the new board. Levy said that he intends for that to happen hand-in-hand with the Board of Commissioners, who ultimately are responsible for funding any major projects.
“We’ve approved what the committee has suggested and we’ve now sent it back to the committee to give us some concrete proposals, to do the difficult investigation to find out what is possible and what we can do in the shortest order for the largest amount of children,” Levy said. “We have to make sure that what we are doing is possible and is practical and we need to do that jointly with the county commissioners.”
Hensley, who has been a strident critic of the costs and features of the three most recently completed elementary schools, said that the school board will “value engineer” future construction projects early on in the process.
The ultimate goal is to have consensus among all parties earlier in the process instead of in years past when the school board pursued projects — like a proposed Advanced Career Center at Sandhills Community College — only to kill them when the commissioners balked or higher priorities arose. With the committee-based approach, few recommendations will come before the full board without the prior involvement of several school board members.
“You’re going to see standing committees set up, you’re going to see people put in charge of those committees and you’re going to see committees doing the work that they should be doing,” said Hensley.
“We’ll let a lot of the sausage-making happen at the committee level and have the committees do reports to the board.”
Redistricting and Discipline
Impacting the future of school facilities, board members also plan to reevaluate the redistricting plan that a previous board adopted in 2019. That plan disrupted feeder patterns from elementary through middle and high school, especially in southern and eastern Moore, and resulted in five elementary schools sending children to two different middle schools. It has been unpopular with a number of parents.
“They’ll be going to middle school and then high school and not be with their friends anymore. It just doesn’t make good sense,” said Davis.
“I think we should talk about redistricting sooner rather than later but I don’t foresee anything happening before the beginning of next year.”
At the time that the school board adopted its redistricting plan, board members signaled that redistricting may become a routine process every few years to adjust for growth imbalances.
The new board will also consider opening individual schools’ enrollment to students countywide, as long as capacity allows and families can provide their own transportation.
“We don’t want to be whipsawing the whole community around with redistricting willy-nilly,” said Benway. “I think it’s going to take some time to transition into a more manageable and more viable districting pattern.
“These are tough questions and we’ve got to put our heads together and nose to the grindstone to come up with something that parents, taxpayers and the whole system will be able to accept and work with.”
Another tough issue for the board will be taking on the district’s disciplinary policies. Those have taken criticism following reports of fights and bullying at Crain’s Creek Middle School. Board members have attributed some of those issues to redistricting, which expanded the school’s attendance area to include parts of Southern Pines and dramatically increased enrollment there.
“It’s going to be breaking down the disciplinary steps and we’re going to have to redo that whole thing,” said Holmes. “It needs to be uniform. If you don’t know how to act in school, after a suspension, you’re not going to get another suspension.
“We need tougher restrictions on school discipline so our kids will be safe in schools and more able to learn.”
More Book Debate
While discipline has been a hot topic among Moore County Schools parents, so too has been the issue this past year over books in school media centers.
In March, the board voted by a 4-3 margin — with Hensley, Holmes and Levy objecting — to keep “George,” by Alex Gino on the shelves at two schools. The book, about a transgender child, has been one of a number of youth or young adult books targeted nationwide by conservatives seeking to remove them from schools.
Though speakers at school board meetings this year have read passages from other books that they claim are offensive or inappropriate for students to have access to them, no other formal challenges have followed.
This past summer, Schools Superintendent Locklair attempted to craft a new policy for reviewing challenged books and other materials, but that effort was dropped when Levy, Hensley and Holmes raised objections.
Holmes is preparing to bring the issue back to the forefront.
“I want to bring all that back up before the new board, find out how the new board feels,” he said.
Although he voted against the recommendations from two committees of school staff in the process of reviewing “George,” Holmes said that he considers some level of committee review to be an important part of “due process” in responding to book challenges.
“The serious things that come before the board, such as the vulgarity in these books, the violence and different things that they portray, if it’s brought to the board that this is going on it’s going to raise our attention,” he said. “There’s still a system that we have to respect. Whether that system will be changed, I don’t know.”
During the campaign, the board’s incoming members said they would also be open to removing materials deemed inappropriate. They, along with Holmes, bridled at accusations of “book banning,” since many of those materials are also available in public libraries and bookstores.
“Our job is not to micromanage, but we do need to set forth an ethos that will let everyone know that all of our children and all of our parents need to be comfortable with the materials that we are using,” said Levy.
More Cohesion
Despite sharing similar philosophies on everything from fiscal management to academic achievement, members of the new board say that they won’t shy away from robust public debate over issues.
“I don’t think there will be the acrimony, but I don’t see us ever going back to what I call the rubber-stamp previous board,” said Hensley. “I think you’re going to see a lot of the discussion and debate pushed down to the committee level.”
“Even though we are all, especially the newly elected board members, very conservative in our outlook, we do have differing opinions and differing perspectives and we will argue,” Levy added. “We will look at things differently but in the end we’ll come up with a cohesive policy.”
From the story: "What was previously a faction calling for a leaner administration; reduced emphasis on programs and services not directly tied to academics; and a more programmatic approach to spending will shift to a supermajority on the newly composed board."
The faction that is now a supermajority has, in fact, called for many programs that have nothing to do with academics, and I expect this will continue. Proposals for 'gender inspections' of our student athletes, attempts to insert 'hetero-normative morality' classes for high schoolers, banning of books that don't align with white christian fundamentalist beliefs, attempted bans of conversation in the classroom that would support the youth of our LGBTQ+ community and allow them to discuss ALL types of families in Moore County, threatened insertion of Judeo-Christian moraliry in educational materials - all of these proposals have NOTHING to do with academics. There will be parents and staff objecting to all of these changes throughout this Board's tenure, so I hope they are prepared to be under a microscope.
