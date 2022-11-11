Board of Education

For the last two years, the Moore County Board of Education’s self-described conservative minority has at most been able to slow or modify the initiatives of Moore County Schools’ administration and the board to which they were elected in 2020.

That all changes next month when Robert Levy, David Hensley and Philip Holmes are joined on the school board by the slate of candidates they heavily campaigned for in the just-concluded election. When Ken Benway, Pauline Bruno and Shannon Davis are sworn in on Dec. 5, only Stacey Caldwell will remain from what the others have derisively termed “the legacy board” — prior to 2020.

612e84ce14f9a.image.jpg

School board members Robert Levy, left, David Hensley and Philip Holmes stand near the intersection of Farrell Parkway and N.C. 5 in August.
Crains Creek Middle sign

New sign at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Vass. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Pinehurst Ribbon Cutting 16.jpeg

In this file photo from 2021, ribbon-cutting day for the new Pinehurst Elementary School. Critics of the construction costs of this and Southern Pines and Aberdeen elementary schools say new schools could be built more cost effectively.
School Redistricting

A school redistricting forum in 2019 at Southern Middle School.
Alex Gino

"George" author Alex Gino says their book is a "traditional middle-grade story" that is only being challenged because of its transgender protagonist. 
Robert Levy opposed the district-wide masking policy. “The bottom line is that I believe that we have to allow parents to decide for their children,” he said.

(1) comment

Kate Bonsal

From the story: "What was previously a faction calling for a leaner administration; reduced emphasis on programs and services not directly tied to academics; and a more programmatic approach to spending will shift to a supermajority on the newly composed board."

The faction that is now a supermajority has, in fact, called for many programs that have nothing to do with academics, and I expect this will continue. Proposals for 'gender inspections' of our student athletes, attempts to insert 'hetero-normative morality' classes for high schoolers, banning of books that don't align with white christian fundamentalist beliefs, attempted bans of conversation in the classroom that would support the youth of our LGBTQ+ community and allow them to discuss ALL types of families in Moore County, threatened insertion of Judeo-Christian moraliry in educational materials - all of these proposals have NOTHING to do with academics. There will be parents and staff objecting to all of these changes throughout this Board's tenure, so I hope they are prepared to be under a microscope.

Report Add Reply

