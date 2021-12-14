Paradise in the Pines

CVB president and CEO Phil Werz, left, interviews Tom Pashley, president of Pinehurst Resort, for the inaugural Paradise in the Pines podcast. Contributed photo.

The Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) today officially announced a new bi-monthly podcast set to launch Jan. 4, 2022. The Paradise in the Pines podcast will be hosted by Phil Werz, CVB president and CEO, and will feature tourism-related guests and topics. The premier show guest will be Tom Pashley, president of Pinehurst Resort.

“This is just another way for us to market our destination to a whole new audience,” said Werz. “We want to highlight the people, places and stories that make the Home of American Golf a great place to visit. Podcasts are hugely popular right now and we are one of the few destination marketing organizations in the state and the Southeast producing one. We encourage everyone to download or subscribe to catch each episode.”

The podcast is being produced for audio and video. Those wishing to download the podcast can do so on their favorite podcast platforms such as Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or other popular podcast platforms. The video of the podcast will be posted via the CVB’s You Tube Channel at Home of American Golf. The CVB will also share links to the podcast on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social media channels.

The CVB partnered with the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center at Sandhills Community College to use the school’s studio to produce the podcast. The school produces their own podcast, Behind the Curtain, hosted by BPAC executive director, Joe Brown.

Future Paradise in the Pines guests include Janeen Driscoll, director of brand communications for the USGA; Ashley Van Camp, owner, Ashten’s Restaurant; Kelly Miller, president, Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club, Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club and Southern Pines Golf Club and Gerry Bateman, president, Southern Pines Growler Company.

