The Lodge at Pinehurst

An architectural rendering of The Lodge at Pinehurst, a 34-room boutique hotel proposed to be constructed on the Pinehurst Resort campus. Image courtesy of Cooper Carry Inc. 

Plans to build a new hotel at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club have been placed on hold, with the project no longer scheduled to be completed before the U.S. Open returns to the village in 2024.

Construction of the 34-room Lodge at Pinehurst was expected to begin this year. Pinehurst Resort, which initially hoped the hotel would be ready for guests ahead of the U.S. Golf Association’s 2024 Open, said it decided to delay the project amid unforeseen challenges.

“We have made the decision to pause plans to build a new lodge near the main clubhouse,” Pinehurst Resort said in a statement to The Pilot. “Our initial timeline had the lodge completed in advance of the 2024 U.S. Open. For a variety of reasons, that timeline is no longer feasible.”

Pinehurst lodge view 2.png

A rendering of the planned Lodge at Pinehurst's appearance from N.C. 5.

The statement did not elaborate on specific reasons for the decision, but possible factors include both the rising cost of building materials and global supply-chain shortages. Pinehurst Resort said it intends to “reassess the overall project as we determine next steps.”

Once completed, the 64,000-square-foot lodge was expected to feature meeting spaces, a fitness center and other amenities. A 2.7-acre site overlooking The Cradle short course had been set aside for the project, which would have been the resort’s only lodging to overlook a golf course.

The hotel also was planned to go hand-in-hand with the USGA’s new headquarters it is to build nearby. The Lodge factored into Pinehurst Resort’s overall vision as both a modern complement to the resort’s three existing hotels and as an asset to elevate athletes’ experience of the U.S. Open and other USGA championships.

Members of the Pinehurst Village Council approved a rezoning request for the property last June. The approval was contingent on 11 conditions, some of which allowed the project to deviate from Pinehurst’s existing standards for lodging establishments.

Pinehurst lodge rendering.png

The 64,000-square-foot, 34-room Lodge at Pinehurst would be situated near The Cradle short course and Pinehurst Country Club.

Among other accommodations, the approved request allowed the building to exceed the established height limit for hotels in the village by five feet. It also made an exception for larger-than-normal signs in areas facing other resort property and eliminated a setback requirement so the hotel could directly overlook The Cradle.

At the time, Pinehurst Resort president Tom Pasley told the council of the hotel, “We believe it’s the proper plan for the space. It was developed with input from the community. It’s been modified multiple times, as we’ve outlined, to address areas of concern. In the increasingly competitive resort environment that we find ourselves in, this plan allows us to continue to be a leader in the hospitality industry and it positions us to be one of the very best venues to host championship golf in the country.”

While the lodge is facing an uncertain future, Pinehurst Resort said its three-year effort to renovate the Carolina Hotel “remains on schedule to be completed in early 2024.”

