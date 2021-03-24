The new year kicked off at the Holiday Inn Express in Southern Pines with a $2 million dollar renovation of its 77 guest rooms and other public spaces. The contemporary look meets the Formula Blue design standard that has been rolled out across the Holiday Inn Express brand.
“This is a tough time for hospitality,” said new owner Srikaanth Kamma of Sunhouse Development Co. “We bought this hotel during the pandemic because we know the value of Pinehurst and Southern Pines, and we think we made a good decision in coming here.”
Srikaanth and his brother are fairly new to the hospitality industry. In 2016, they purchased a Hampton Inn in Mount Airy. That property is now the top-ranked hotel in the area according to TripAdvisor.com reviews.
“We are proud of our work in Andy Griffith’s hometown. We have more of a bed-and-breakfast model that has become a pulling force in Mount Airy,” he said. “We also loved this place. Moore County is where we want to grow our future and this is where we wanted to be positioned.”
The Holiday Inn Express on Partner Circle is centrally located on the U.S. 15-501 commercial corridor between Aberdeen and Pinehurst. Sunhouse Development acquired the property in October 2020 for approximately $8 million.
“We paid a premium, we didn't steal it,” Srikaanth said with a laugh. “But we know this is for the long term. It is not easy for a small family business like us to enter the market, but we got this opportunity and we knew the value.”
“The pandemic meant no business travel was coming, so last year we had all these items in front of us. We worked with our financial institution and were looking at the economy. We wanted to be in hospitality in this area and we wanted to be in the right place,” he added.
Built in 2009, the hotel was originally planned as an all-suite facility, so the rooms are generously sized. It also has an updated 25-seat meeting space and an outdoor pool with a patio lounge.
IHG, the parent company of Holiday Inn Express, has strong military contracts and is a popular choice for business travelers.
Marquita Temoney recently joined the team as general manager. She previously worked at the Hampton Inn in Mount Airy before being promoted to her new role.
“We relocated one of our best employees. She brings so much energy and happiness to her work. We wanted to put that in front of our guests,” said Srikaanth.
“It is different when you enjoy what you do. Everyone comes to see me because I’m friendly, but I think that is what hospitality is all about,” Temoney said. “We work together to make our hotel great and excited to be a part of the community.”
Temoney, or “Money” as she’s affectionately called by her coworkers, is also quick to credit Srikaanth and his brother for treating the entire staff like an extended family. However, workforce development is the biggest challenge in the hospitality industry, Srikaanth acknowledges.
“Every hotel in town is looking for employees. If we were fully staffed, we would have at least 20 employees. Right now we have 17,” he said, noting there are similar staffing shortages in the Mount Airy area.
Holiday Inn Express is located at 155 Partner Circle in Southern Pines. Find them online at ihg.com or call (910) 693-2280.
