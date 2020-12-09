Land clearing work has meant pushing thousands of tons of dirt around the Morganton Park North development in Southern Pines to make way for a new health and life science campus.
Approximately 108,000 square feet of new construction is now underway for what is envisioned as a new hub for healthcare and related biological and medical business interests in Moore County.
“We are taking a multidisciplinary, multilevel approach,” said Pinehurst Surgical Clinic CEO Charles Gregg.
Pinehurst Surgical (PSC) and Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC), which have long had a footprint in Pinehurst near Firsthealth’s Moore Regional Hospital, set their sights on developing a new medical office campus in Southern Pines in mid-2019.
Initial plans called for one large building at the corner of Brucewood Road, on what is known as Site 1 of the eight tracts in Morganton Park North.
However, Gregg said they later determined the topography was better suited for retail or an anchor tenant with front-facing parking areas. So PSC and PMC instead received approval from town leaders for a modified layout with two side-by-side 40,000-square-foot buildings on Site 3 and Site 4 just east of the existing Pavilion building.
The new PSC facility will offer patients an extension of its surgical services and medical office space, plus provide an urgent care center. Similarly, PMC’s new facility on the adjacent site will provide medical and office space for its providers in primary care and select specialty medical services.
“Construction is booming here as people seek out the quintessential American hometown, which is what we are,” said Gregg.
Sandhills Pediatrics has also announced plans to build a new flagship medical clinic on a 2.3-acre site in Morganton Park North, immediately behind The Pavilion. Pinehurst architect Christine Dandeneau designed the 17,962-square-foot proposed building to have a historic schoolhouse feel, though work has not yet begun on the project.
The VanCamp family received preliminary approval for the Morganton Road complex in 2013. The 116-acre project area encompasses land on both sides of Morganton Road, including the Morganton Park South shopping center anchored by Lowes Foods.
Over the summer, massive clearing on Site 1 near the Brucewood Road intersection was necessary, Gregg said, to accommodate shifting approximately 85,000 cubic yards of dirt from PSC’s new location further uphill on Morganton Road.
He also noted that PSC’s vision for developing a health and life science campus aligns with Robert VanCamp’s initial vision from decades ago to have a medical complex in Southern Pines.
“It has been interesting to see how things have evolved. We plan to be very aggressive in recruiting life sciences companies to this campus,” he said. “Whether it is a small vaccine research company or something like a performance sports physical therapy clinic, we don’t want to limit ourselves to what could be used or developed here. We are keeping the door wide open.”
Dr. David Grantham, PSC’s president, said the campus would allow for an expansion of subspecialty services to meet increasing demand as Moore County continues to grow as a community and regional healthcare hub.
“Having a clean slate of land that size dedicated to healthcare and the associated industries allows us to explore a multitude of different partnerships, some traditional and some non-traditional. We are always thinking about the future of healthcare and how we need to push that forward in a way that advocates for the well-being of our patients and the value of the care they receive.
“Patients want to ‘stay home’ if they can to receive their care,” Grantham said. “Every department at PSC is growing to meet those demands with additional providers.”
