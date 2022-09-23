Residents who live in the vicinity of the Southern Pines Golf Club are invited to a neighborhood meeting this week to discuss a potential new development off Spring Road.
A notice for the Tuesday meeting mentions a potential special-use permit application with the town for the property. Letters were circulated in the immediate area of the clubhouse, but the exact number of invitees is unclear. The letter was dated Sept. 12 and has the letterhead of the Southern Pines firm KoontzJones Design, Land Planning and Landscape Architecture.
The slender parcel of land under consideration includes the site of what once was the Elks Club lodge. The lodge was demolished a year ago when the course property was sold to the Bell family and partner Haresh Tharani, owners of the Pine Needles and Mid Pines golf resorts.
The town’s current zoning category of the land is “FRR,” which accommodates mostly recreational facilities and resources. FRR zoning is intended for open space, public facilities and privately owned and recreation areas. Privately owned land uses include golf resorts and related facilities.
“The SUP application requests golf-related lodging to be located on site,” reads the letter, signed by Robert Koontz, a prominent land planner in town.
“This meeting is not a public hearing,” the letter reads. “The purpose of this meeting is to inform neighboring property owners of the proposal and to seek comments.”
The meeting is informal, with no scheduled presentation. The letter says conceptual plans will be available for review and discussion with members of the project team. Messages left for Koontz seeking additional comment were not returned.
The drop-in meeting is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. at the Southern Pines Golf Club clubhouse, 290 Country Club Circle.
Southern Pines Planning Director BJ Grieve said he was aware of the meeting because his office had received a call inquiring about it.
Grieve said such neighborhood meetings are called for in the town’s development ordinance ahead of developers submitting an application for consideration.
“Our office is not involved in the hosting and or holding of those meetings,” he said. “They’re voluntary.”
While Grieve said the office had not received any recent requests from Southern Pines Golf, he said that developers had submitted a request to a committee of town officials to review a development concept “and see what rules, regulations and processes would apply.”
Such technical review committee meetings are normal for towns.
“We looked at a concept sketch and gave feedback on the process,” he said. “In this case, it was further development of a ‘golf course resort.’” He said the town’s development ordinance requires a special-use permit.
Anyone seeking additional information regarding the CDP application may call (910) 684-8487.
