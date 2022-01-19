We’ve all heard the same refrain: I wish there was something more to do around here. Ezra and Heather Dyer, and her sister Elena Avila, decided it was time to take action.
“We had talked about what if we had a trampoline park, or a this or a that. And then we went to this bar arcade in Durham and we were like, this is it,” Heather Dyer said. “It had everything a kid would dream up but it was also a really cool space for adults.”
Dyer, a certified nurse practitioner, and Avila, a physician’s assistant, had already dipped their toes in the entrepreneurial realm a few years back, launching their own Pinehurst-based skincare line called Save the Wave.
Ready for a new adventure, they brought their vision for a family-friendly bar arcade back to Moore County. Their first offer to purchase the former Bo’s Foods/IGA grocery store in Southern Pines, vacant since early 2018, was declined.
“We looked at other spaces but kept coming back to Bo’s because it was the most perfect space we could imagine,” Dyer said, noting its wide-open interior, central location and parking area was big enough to accommodate a large, outdoor patio. “We have so many beautiful days throughout the year, the outdoor space was important to us.”
Plans for the Rec Room Bar + Arcade include a family-friendly arcade and entertainment center that will transition in the evenings to an over-21 venue. An indoor/outdoor bar will fill an entire wall. They’re also adding retro games like skee-ball, old school video games like Pac Man, and some newer games. Comfortable lounge areas and high top tables will be scattered throughout. A commercial kitchen is anticipated as part of a second phase of construction.
The retro vibe of the Rec Room extends to the brick storefront as well.
Built in 1959, the original A&P Centennial store at 750 NW Broad St. was one of hundreds of these “Early American” colonial style grocers constructed around the country as part of A&P’s elaborate 100th anniversary celebration.
Once the largest grocery retailer and, in its heyday, the largest U.S. retailer of any kind, A&P operated over 15,700 locations across the country. Bo’s Food Stores took over the lease in Southern Pines from A&P in the early 1990s, before Fresh Foods IGA arrived in 2015. Three years later, IGA vacated following a lease dispute with the property’s previous owners.
Dean King of Pinnacle Design Build, a Southern Pines-based architectural firm, was hired to help bring the Rec Room vision to life. His plans to preserve the historic exterior with minimal modification garnered a warm reception from town officials during the permit review process.
“Dean has been great about conserving the building while also modernizing it. That was something the town really appreciated, that a business was going in that would still make sure the building remains part of the town’s history,” said Dyer.
One unexpected surprise was hidden by the old drop ceiling. Dyer said when it was removed, they were delighted by the dark, red steel beams and criss-crossing woodwork.
“It was like artwork. We decided we would incorporate it into the design. We want the space to be a comfortable place. We like the modern look of the exposed beams and also want to bring in some nature with fabrics and plants throughout.
“We’ve heard tons of stories from people who grew up here,” she added. “We didn’t grow up here, but we’re raising our kids here. It is cool that this store has transitioned to 2.0. We truly feel this will be a place for the community — a place to make Southern Pines and Moore County an extra special place.”
Follow their progress on the Rec Room’s Instagram and Facebook page, and online at recroomsouthernpines.com.
