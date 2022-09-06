There is a proverb that says, “Do not be afraid of growth; be afraid of standing still.”
While much of the area surrounding downtown Carthage is in the midst of moving and groovin’, the downtown area itself has been in what seems a perpetual holding pattern. But hold onto your beer mugs, because Southern Pines Brewing is planning on movin’ and brewin’ into the town’s iconic Buggy Building.
After decades of disrepair and thwarted hopes of revitalizing the historic 1856 Tyson and Jones Buggy Co. Building, the time has finally come.
What is arguably Carthage's most famous building was built as the result of its most famous industry, the production of carriages in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Meanwhile, one of Moore County’s most recent success stories, the Southern Pines Brewing Co., as built as the result of a retired Green Beret at Fort Bragg looking for something to do after his service career. In 2021, the company was voted “Best New Business” in the local Best of the Pines contest, and in April was voted Best of Show in the Carolinas Championship of Beer.
About 166 years ago, Thomas Tyson and Alexander Kelly began developing what was soon to become the most well-known carriage factory in the world. This major Carthage enterprise reached its peak in 1890, turning out about 3,000 vehicles a year. The Tyson and Jones Buggy Co. earned the reputation for producing the "Cadillac of carriages."
But time and technology caught up and surpassed the business. The last buggy was delivered in 1925 to Neil S. Blue of Raeford. The demise of the building has been ongoing ever since.
Niebauer began talking with town officials and local economic development leaders about an expansion plan centered around Carthage.
“I threw my hat in the ring” after months of working out the details and an Aug. 24 public hearing, Niebauer said. He will own the building, planning a close before the end of the year.
“I am honored to preserve the last vestiges of what put Carthage on the map,” he said. “Our company takes our mission of building and fostering community more importantly than anything we do.”
The future plan is extensive. Nieubauer rattles off what he intends to do:
* providing hearty pizzas fired in an open kitchen’s pizza ovens;
* lunch, dinner and delivery service, including “quick delicious options for the courthouse crowd”;
* a large basement brewery focused on using local grains, unique fermentation blends and one-of-a-kind brews to replicate and replace the need for imports;
* multiple bars on two floors; and
* historical touches, decor and original details throughout the building, including “hopefully, leasing one of the original buggies and hanging it from the ceiling,” he said.
And that’s just the inside. Niebauer also has purchased surrounding property, including Dean’s Gold N Guns, that he plans to remove.
His hope is that the new brewery can be seen from the main road and can soon be used for the “event venue many of us have hoped to see here.” He plans to install a large grassy lawn surrounded by a low fence that will encourage people to sit outside. The outside property would include an area for a large stage, several brick fire pits, an outside bar, a semi-covered area for 75 to 100 people, then additional seating and areas scattered across the lawn. Niebauer is pleased with the parking situation as well.
While Niebauer has quickly built a sizable beer business in the area, he has not yet had the opportunity to take a stab at a common-factor for breweries: preserving local history.
“That piece is huge for us,” he said. “We are taking this preservation piece very seriously.”
In 2019, UNC Greensboro’s Bryan School of Business and Economics studied the impact of taprooms in North Carolina and explained the connection: “The empty factory spaces and mill buildings are ideally suited for brewing operations. The rent is affordable, the space is ample, and the water supply is generous. The end result is that brewing operations bring new life to old and abandoned areas.”
Coming as no surprise to Niebauer, the study also revealed that “most consumers crave comradery, not inebriation. They gather in taprooms because they want to feel connected to the people and the places around them.”
Nieubauer believes that community is what makes the new Carthage venture so exciting.
“To be able to expand our footprint in our home, the Sandhills, is just incredible,” he said. “I don’t want to put the buggy before the horse, but we believe we are going to bring back this amazing building and contribute some of that amazing value back to the community.”
