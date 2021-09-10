No admission fee will be charged for the first in-person lecture of the James Holshouser Lecture Series, organizers of the new series announced.
That initial lecture is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center at Sandhills Community College, and will focus on the namesake of the series, the late Governor James Holshouser. The former Southern Pines resident and county attorney died in 2013.
The lecture will be delivered by former Governor Jim Martin, who served from 1985 to 1993. He was a close friend of Holshouser, and the pair were the only two Republican governors elected in the 20th century. George Little, a Southern Pines-based insurance businessman, served on the cabinet during Holshouser’s term as governor and will also speak on the life of the late governor.
The lecture is titled: “From Boone to Southern Pines – The Impact of Governor Jim Holshouser."
Holshouser served as governor from 1973 to 1977. He then retired to Moore County to practice law.
A free ticket for the event will be emailed to those who go on the lecture series website and sign up for future mailings at https://www.jehlectures.com/subcribers. Those who walk up to the event without registering will be allowed in for free after contact information is collected.
“Hopefully our audience will be families with teenage children who can appreciate the wisdom of the governor and his impact on this area,” organizer Walter Bull said in an email.
More information on the series can be found at https://www.jehlectures.com/
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
