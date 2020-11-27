A new local lecture series is being planned that aims to bring national-level speakers as well as honor the life of a former governor and longtime Southern Pines resident.
The Gov. James E. Holshouser Jr. Lecture Series currently is in a holding pattern as organizers wait for restrictions with COVID-19 to be lifted or eased to allow the lecture series to get off the ground.
Holshouser, who died in 2013 at the age of 78, served as governor from 1973-77. He was just 38 when elected governor, serving as the rare Republican in a state dominated at the time by Democrats. Indeed, he was the state’s first Republican governor since Reconstruction. His term was widely recognized for major advances in public education.
For now, scheduling an initial lecture to kick off the series is a fluid situation, said Walter Bull Jr., one of several people organizing the series. Bull and a handful of others laying the groundwork for the new lecture series began brainstorming the concept after they felt like other lecture series had failed to bring a variety of speakers and viewpoints.
The most prominent lecture series in Moore County currently is the long-running Ruth Pauley Lecture Series. Begun in 1987 to honor the longtime community volunteer, the series over the years has brought in a variety of prominent speakers, including Maya Angelou, Newt Gingrich, Jack Nicklaus and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
But in the last couple of seasons, some patrons and others have felt the Pauley series has skewed toward more progressive speakers and topics. Last year’s roster included three of five speakers who talked on the subject of climate change.
This year’s seven-speaker lineup began with former U.S. Defense Secretary and CIA Director Leon Panetta and includes two speakers addressing climate change.
Bull said the aim of this new series is to bring variety and expertise for each event.
“The objectives really are to be educational,” Bull said. “We need to research our speakers and say, ‘Who is going to give us the true story of what they’re talking about? Who knows what they are talking about?’
“But if we come at it from a teaching point of view, (then we) at least present people with facts that they can put into their mix-masher and add part of it to their thinking process.”
Bull also says that the series will also bring another social and educational opportunity for local residents to take in.
“I think right now in our area we are leaning too much on golf. Maybe this is my answer to it,” he said.
Depending on the subject of the speaker, Bull said that he envisions the Holshouser Lecture Series being more than just a speaker enlightening a crowd for a few hours. He sees also bringing in local representatives in the same area of expertise as the speaker to have discussions on what is occurring at the local level to raise awareness on respective subjects.
Bull said the series, which will operate through a tax-exempt, non-profit organization, will keep its board of directors small to stay on target in attracting prominent speakers.
Organizers say Holshouser was the right name for their series given his impact on education in North Carolina. Holshouser provided capital improvements for the state’s community college system, among other improvements. The state also implemented mandatory kindergarten during his tenure.
After leaving office, he moved to Southern Pines to practice law and lived in the area until his death in 2013.
Local business leader George Little, who served on Holshouser’s cabinet and was a close friend, is also helping organize the series.
“We haven’t done anything to memorialize him since he passed away and we think it would be a great thing to do,” Little said. “He was very active and focused on education, especially at the higher education level.”
Because of his stance on higher education, the Holshouser Lecture Series has a strong foothold at Sandhills Community College. Once larger gatherings are allowed, the lecture series will be looking to host speakers at SCC’s recently renovated Bradshaw Performing Arts Center.
“The updated Sandhills auditorium is perfect for it,” Little said. “This will fit in well with the community and I’m optimistic about what it could bring.”
Fundraising is expected to begin soon for the lecture series. Organizers have begun offering founder donor spots for the initial lecture. Bull said that with a minimum of a $250 tax-exempt donation, a donor would receive a tax receipt, two tickets to the first speaker and would be listed in the program.
“What we wanted to do was have our first lecture and have 50 or 75 founder donors,” Bull said.
For more information on the Gov. James E. Holshouser Jr. Lecture Series, visit https://www.jehlectures.com/
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(2) comments
Thanks to Walter, George et al, for conceiving of and advancing an inspired idea. I am proud to be counted among the charter donors and anticipate being an avid supporter of the series in years to come.
Great idea. It is a good idea to bring in top level national speakers. People who have seen things from the big picture level. Well worth the Moore County efforts. Thank you Walter and George for all your efforts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.