Harness Track Sign
Courtesy photograph

The Pinehurst Village Council on Tuesday signed off on updated lease agreements for Pinehurst Track Restaurant and The Country Saddler tack shop.

Under the terms approved by the council, the two Harness Track businesses would see a 4.7-percent rent increase. Country Saddler would pay $483 a month, while Pinehurst Track Restaurant would pay $633.

Mark Wagner, director of Parks and Recreation for the village, said the new rates are “based on the annual average consumer price index percentage change for the prior calendar year.”

Each lease would run for five years, two years longer than the previous contracts. The leases contain provisions requiring both businesses to close during the week of the 2024 U.S. Open, when the Harness Track is under lease to the U.S. Golf Association.

If the new terms are accepted by the businesses, the leases will take effect on July 1 and expire in June 2027.

