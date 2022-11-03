The Jefferson Inn, which recently sold to new owners, on Tuesday closed its bar, laid off the bar staff and canceled all upcoming music at the popular Southern Pines business.
The patio outside the Southern Pines hotel had been popular for local music performers. By Tuesday afternoon, a petition and social media posts protesting the changes had begun circulating.
In September, longtime owner Curtis Dean sold the business to a new ownership group called The Carolina Experience. David Wilson, chief operating officer, and Shannon Pearson, the new owner’s “Director of Experience,” said at the time that a temporary update could cause some cancellations, but they did not foresee any long-term closures or layoffs.
The changes this past week appear limited to music and the outdoor bar area and not any of the other operations.
“This decision was not planned,” Pearson said Wednesday. “This was not done flippantly. It was not an easy one nor one that we relished.”
Pearson said she was unable to elaborate on the layoffs but said no other operations were affected. She said it was not determined whether live music would return, “but we are very aware of the community's feelings regarding this and we believe that the fully refreshed changes will be worth these growing pains.”
The Jefferson began life in 1901 as a boarding house and hotel in Southern Pines. In 1912, it expanded and a third floor was added, along with a remodeling. Unlike many of the other more exclusive resorts around it, the Jefferson catered more toward rail travelers looking for an affordable place to stay.
The main owners behind The Carolina Experience and its $3.09 million purchase of the historic inn are Anthony Dilweg and Steve Hetherington. They are both seasoned real estate veterans with experience as investors, developers and property managers.
“We are excited to share more details as we have them and look forward to coming back, refreshed,” Pearson said. “We very much appreciate all the support during this transition.”
TCE’s current and planned real estate portfolio includes coastal and mountain properties, waterfront locations, glass treehouses, glamping pods, bed and breakfast inns, cabins, boutique and meeting hotels, lofts, long- and short-term rentals, and office space. All are located in North Carolina, for the time being.
