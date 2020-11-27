With a keen eye on a future beyond the pandemic, the McPeake family is readying the new Hilton Garden Inn in Aberdeen to open for business on Monday, Dec. 14.
The $15 million flagship property features 103 guest rooms, a 1,500-square-foot conference space, pool and fitness center, guest laundry, a marketplace shop and an in-house bar and bistro. Each guest room will offer a microwave, refrigerator and coffee service.
“I think we will do well, despite coming in at a bad time,” said co-owner Bonnie McPeake. “2018 and 2019 were our best years in business and we believe that demand will return.”
This is the third hotel the McPeake family has developed behind Aberdeen Commons off U.S. 15-501, and is located adjacent to their Hampton Inn & Suites by Hillton and TownePlace Suites by Marriott properties.
Longtime hotelier David Byers has been hired as general manager to oversee the hotel’s 60-person workforce. He is joined by an assistant Manager Sonya Sasser, who has 20 years experience in the industry; Sherry Sandoval as executive housekeeper. Jor’l Campbell will head up food and beverage operations.
“We will carry local microbrews on tap and use as much local flair as we can in everything we do,” said Campbell, noting the hotel’s commercial kitchen and restaurant will also provide room service and catering for the conference space.
McPeake said the finished project has exceeded her expectations.
“Hilton is really good to work with. Both Hilton and Marriott deliver all of your business through the advance reservation process because they have such strong loyalty programs. These brands deliver.”
The hotel was initially projected to open in mid-July, but because of the pandemic, there was no need to rush and the family could take their time with various decisions.
McPeake said the entire project is currently coming in under budget, which she attributes to the leadership of her son, Sammy, who handles the day-to-day family business now that Bonnie is semi-retired. Sammy’s wife, Melissa, is the company’s controller and oversees commercial rental interests for the family.
“It’s good to have someone who wants to step into your life’s work,” McPeake said, “I am thankful for that.”
The Hilton Garden Inn advance reservation system is accepting room reservations now for Jan. 21 forward, or you can contact the hotel directly to reserve rooms by calling (910) 692-0801.
