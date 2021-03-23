Cypress Pointe.jpeg

Cypress Pointe Fire Chief Mike Cameron points out where the new station will be built on Youngs Road to firemen Stephen Gore, Joe Kennerly and Blake Buchanan.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

An underserved area that’s located on the edge of the Cypress Pointe and Southern Pines fire districts is expected to see lower insurance rates in the future.

During the Moore County Board of Commissioners’ budget work session last month, Mike Cameron presented a plan for a fourth fire station for Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue that would be located on Youngs Road to help lower the fire rating for a corner of Moore County that finds itself in a higher classification.

Home insurance rates are based, in part, on location to the nearest fire department. A portion of Youngs Road that stretches toward the county line and runs adjacent to Fort Bragg falls in Class 9 and Class 10, which leads to higher insurance rates. That area is outside of five miles from the closest fire station.

“Just about everybody out there pays a higher insurance rate than anybody else,” Cameron said. “That station has kind of been on the books for a while. Cypress Pointe bought the land in that area with the anticipation of building a station in that area because they knew that area is underserved. That land is paid for and we’re in the design phase now. Hopefully we can go into breaking ground later this year.”

Cameron — who is the chairman of the Moore County Fire Commission on top of his duties as the chief of the Cypress Pointe and Southern Pines fire departments — said that once the new station is built that the area would be moved to Class 4, and insurance premiums would drop with it.

“Typically, they save more money than they are actually even paying on taxes,” Cameron said.

For funding, Cameron’s presentation to the commissioners included bumping up the county’s fire tax rate, which had been planned to increase incrementally over the last five years but has plateaued the last three years. Some funds for the new station have already been placed aside by Cypress Pointe in preparation for constructing the facility.

“We want to get to a tax rate of 10.5 cent per $100,” Cameron said. “That obviously helps with multiple things, but it will be countywide and helps out all the fire services across the county equitably.”

The land for the new fire station sits now as 4.3 acres of wooded property with homes scattered out near where Youngs Road connects into U.S. 1. A conceptual design has a fire station with three bays for fire trucks and equipment, as well as space for the county EMS to put one truck and house full-time EMS personnel.

Cameron said that the cost share capabilities with EMS to share a fire department facility is used in other areas in the county.

“The EMS is looking to expand into that area as well,” he said. “In order to be good stewards of tax dollars, we always offer these kinds of things up to EMS. What we will do with that is the fire department builds the fire station and then we would take the square footage that EMS would be using and they will typically play for that over a several year period, almost like rent.”

The current design for the station is one that Cameron hopes will fit the area that it serves.

“What we hope will look like that will look similar to the area,” Cameron said. “We like to think that it will have traits that the horse community will like. Like a horse barn type, but obviously would serve as a fire station so it matches the area.”

Staffing the new station would depend on the call volume, Cameron said, as he said the project still is in the design face before a groundbreaking expected for this summer. Cameron said he expects construction to take nine months to a year to complete.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

