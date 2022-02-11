After 13 years as volunteer Executive Director for the Prancing Horse Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship, Judy Lewis has stepped down. Ellen Wall, recently retired from the financial services industry, has assumed leadership of the nonprofit organization. “While I will continue to be very involved with the program,” said Lewis,” it’s time for an individual with a strong business background to lead the program into the future.”
After retiring from Bank of America as senior vice president and senior trust officer, Wall relocated to Pinehurst from the Raleigh area. She brings with her more than 30 years of financial services and business management experience. She is highly skilled in the areas of customer service, team supervision and organizational administration, written and oral communication, priority management, and charitable and estate planning. In addition to her work experience, Wall has served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations. Wall has owned and loved horses for most of her life.
The Prancing Horse Board, staff, clients, and volunteers welcome Wall to their organization’s family and to the community. Come meet Wall at the Prancing Horse Annual Barn Dance, at Pinehurst’s Fair Barn, on Thursday, April 28.
Regarding her long and valuable service to the Prancing Horse organization, Lewis said, “I have loved the journey from 2008, when we almost closed the center, to leasing time at three stables, to the purchase of our 30-acre farm in Hoffman. Together with a hard-working team of volunteers and limited staff we have initiated a wonderful array of programs at our beautiful facility. “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.