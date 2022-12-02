A mostly new Moore County Board of Commissioners will meet following a swearing-in ceremony for its four freshly elected members on Monday morning.
Oaths of office will be administered to Jim Von Canon, Kurt Cook, Nick Picerno and John Ritter before the board’s regular meeting, at which point they will join sitting member Frank Quis on the five-person commission. The incoming board, like its previous incarnation, is all-Republican.
Picerno, the co-founder of Southern Software in Southern Pines, served eight years on the board before retiring in 2016. He returned earlier this year to fill in for Commissioner Louis Gregory, who stepped down from his District II seat for health reasons in February and died in March.
State law required an election to fill the remaining two years of Gregory’s term, which Picerno won after handily defeating Democrat Ariadne DeGarr in November. He received more than 67 percent of the vote.
The other incoming board members will replace commissioners Catherine Graham, Otis Ritter and Jerry Daeke, who each decided not to seek reelection.
Graham, who has represented District I since 2014, will be succeeded by Von Canon. A former first responder and military veteran, Von Canon was the top vote-getter in November’s three-way race against unaffiliated candidates John Misiaszek and Phil Vandercook.
Otis Ritter will pass his District III seat to local attorney John Ritter, a distant relative. John Ritter bested fellow Republican Charlie Smoak in May’s primary and ran unopposed in last month’s election.
Taking over for Daeke is Cook, an Army veteran who ascended to the board with relative ease. The Aberdeen resident ran unopposed in both the Republican primary and general election.
Monday’s ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room on the second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Carthage. The board is expected to elect a new chairman and vice chairman for the coming year.
Several other local officials will also be officially installed into office Monday for four-year terms. Sheriff Ronnie Fields, who easily won his Republican primary and ran unopposed in the November election, will take office, as will new Clerk of Superior Court Todd Maness and Register of Deeds William Britton. Maness, a former sheriff’s office deputy, won his Republican primary over longtime assistant clerk Chris Morgan and ran unopposed in November. Britton, a former paramedic, beat two opponents in the May Republican primary and ran unopposed in November. He has been working in the Register of Deeds office for a few months to learn the office’s operations.
Maness replaces outgoing clerk Susan Hicks, who is retiring. Likewise, Britton is replacing retiring Register of Deeds Judy Martin.
On Monday evening, the Moore County Board of Education will install its three newest members. Pauline Bruno and Ken Benway won at-large seats, replacing Libby Carter and Ed Dennison, both of whom chose not to seek re-election. Shannon Davis will be sworn in as the new District III representative on the board, replacing Pam Thompson, whom she bested in the election.
That board is also scheduled to elect a chairman and vice chairman at the meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at Westmoore Elementary School in Seagrove.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.