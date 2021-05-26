The N.C. Department of Transportation appointed Patrick Norman as the new Division 8 engineer last month. He stepped into the role previously held by Brandon Jones, who was transferred to Division 5 in the Raleigh area.
Division 8 encompasses an eight-county region, including Moore, and maintains approximately 6,900 road miles.
Norman, a licensed professional engineer and graduate of N.C. State University, has worked for DOT for 20 years. He has served in a number of positions related to long-range planning and budgeting, operations and, most recently, was the agency’s Director of Highway Operations.
The 2020-2029 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) includes $400 million in road fixes in Moore County over the next 10 years. The majority of the messier work is scheduled to be completed in between the 2024 U.S. Open and 2029 U.S. Open golf championships, both to be held in Pinehurst.
An avid golfer, Norman said his focus is on making sure final design plans are readied and right-of-way acquisition on key parcels where utilities will be relocated are completed well in advance.
“Right now there is a lot of work being done to get those construction contracts ready,” Norman said. “If we can get those hard right-of-way cases done earlier, then we can work through those critical scenarios first. The goal is to have as much done with the designs and right-of-way work, so when we’re ready to go to contract, that is all done.”
Major projects expected to begin in late 2024 include a four-lane widening of N.C. 5 from U.S. 1 to the southern terminus of Linden Road in Aberdeen, switching to a three-lane section from Linden to Blake Boulevard.
DOT also plans to widen N.C. 211 from West End through the greater Seven Lakes area. Last year the former Stanley Furniture plant was demolished to make way for the new roadway, and right-of-way work has been ongoing. Utility relocation work along N.C. 211 could begin as early as fall 2023.
In addition, N.C. 211 in Aberdeen is scheduled for road widening work but according to DOT’s modified timeline, the earliest the project will bid is likely late 2023.
Plans for U.S. 1 and U.S. 15/501 through Southern Pines and Aberdeen call for a massive redesign with hard medians and restricted turns. The “super street” project also includes improved drainage systems with more than 400 new catch basins which will require moving an existing 18-inch water main transmission line.
Other DOT projects scheduled for construction between 2024 and 2029 include a redesign/upgrade of the Pinehurst traffic circle; converting the Morganton Road intersection at U.S. 15/501 to an interchange with a bridge; widening U.S. 150/501 to four-lanes north of the Pinehurst traffic circle to N.C. 73; widening U.S. 15/501 to three-lanes from Aberdeen to Laurinburg; and, improving the intersection of N.C. 24/27 and U.S. 15/501.
Where possible, smaller related phases or parts of these projects may be completed as funding is allocated, and time permits prior to or in between the two national golf championship events.
Currently there are also a number of road resurfacing project areas across Moore County underway this year, including recent work on U.S. 15-501 from north of Morganton Road up to and including the Pinehurst traffic circle.
Additional contracted projects scheduled for completion by early summer include U.S. 1 from West Main Street in downtown Aberdeen to the Saunders Street area in Southern Pines; Airport Road from west of the N.C. 22 airport roundabout to Midland Road (N.C. 2); and Morganton Road between U.S. 15-501 and U.S. 1 in Southern Pines, and N.C. 5 to Turnberry Way in Pinehurst.
(1) comment
I am very curious to see what the "interchange with a bridge" DOT design looks like at Morganton and 15/501. It makes sense if two through lanes in both directions on 15/501 were to rise over Morganton because that larger traffic volume traffic could continuously flow. If that is indeed the DOT's plan, I'd like to see how they intend to incorporate turns, especially left hand turns.
And contrary to the many freaking out about the pending 'superstreet' along sections of 15/501 and US 1, if done well, that will dramatically improve the current insane congestion and unsafe road conditions. There is not at all a road capacity problem... this is Moore County. It's a multitude of flow problems from too many and often dangerous intersecting points. Removing the amount of and options at intersections will improve the flow of the overall system. It may take you an extra minute to make a right hand turn and u-turn in order to go left, but that 'inconvenience' will better the highways which are a current disaster. The businesses that are against this are likely not educated on the topic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.