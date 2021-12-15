Sandhills PRIDE, the nonprofit organization that serves he LGBTQ+ and ally communities of the Sandhills region, has named Lauren Mathers as its upcoming executive director.
Mathers, a native of the Midwest, comes to Sandhills PRIDE with a career of nonprofit work spanning several decades, including positions at the New York City Ballet, New York City Opera and Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida, where she served as the fund development administrator.
“Sandhills PRIDE could not be more pleased to welcome Lauren Mathers as our new Executive Director,” Charles Oldham, chair of the board of directors, said. “She has a wealth of experience in the nonprofit sector, and a wonderful enthusiasm for the LGBTQ+ community.”
Mathers’ hiring comes at a major point of growth for Sandhills PRIDE in its programming and strategic direction. The nonprofit is celebrating its 7th year in 2022, during which it is continuing its scholarship program of awarding $10,000 to local students and providing innovative and inclusive programming through discussion groups, community gatherings, and large-scale events such as drag shows.
“I am very excited and humbled to join Sandhills PRIDE, an organization that is vital to our LGBTQ+ community and allies. Sandhills PRIDE’s mission is dear to my heart and aligns with my desire and commitment to serve my community,” Mathers said. “I am deeply indebted and grateful to our many loyal and dedicated volunteers and supporters, past and present, for all they have done to build a strong foundation for our organization. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue their hard work to build a better future, together, for all of us.”
Mathers holds a degree in cinema and photography from Southern Illinois University–Carbondale. In her free time, she pursues her passions of theater, dance, bookbinding arts, jewelry, and photography. Mathers will take over the position in early 2022. Michael Bleggi, the outgoing executive director, will be moving on to pursue graduate education in business administration.
Sandhills Pride’s activities focus on parents and students, including educational scholarships, school Safe Zone training, and parent/student support groups. The mission of Sandhills PRIDE is to unite, celebrate, and serve LGBTQ+ people, their allies, and sister organizations by providing social engagement, service, education, and leadership in the Sandhills region of North Carolina. Sandhills PRIDE relies on donations to fund scholarships and activities.
