The Pinehurst-Southern Pines-Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to distribute $1 million in grants to towns and non-profits with plans to develop tourism-related projects.
The One-Time Project Fund was formed because the CVB has more money in its fund balance than legally required. The organization needs to keep only 10 percent of its operating budget in reserves, which CVB President Phil Werz said in a previous interview with The Pilot is $260,000.
But the CVB has seen “25 straight months” of increased tax collections, with it up 3.9 percent this March. Over $2.1 million has been collected as of March, and Werz expects the CVB to surpass the planned $3.2 million for the year.
A similar grant program in western North Carolina inspired the notion of the grant fund. The Haywood County visitors bureau was in a similar position a couple of years ago, and its program came about as the bureau advocated for a higher occupancy tax rate, Werz previously said.
He said Haywood drew support for the tax hike by showing “what can be done annually if they had a bigger pool (of funds) for tourism product development.”
The CVB is also interested in increasing the Moore County occupancy tax, which is tied to each night’s stay at a hotel. It’s currently at three percent, but the CVB has talked with the county commissioners for a few years about raising it to the highest rate allowed by law: six percent.
“When we have the dollars to be able to support tourist-related expenditures, whether it be through a one-time project fund or through an increase on the occupancy tax, we (the CVB) want to be a part of that community involvement — part of that development of a tourism product,” Werz said.
Towns and non-profits wanting to apply for the grant must show proof of a minimum $50,000 investment in a project. The CVB’s review committee would then examine the projects and identify which receive funding.
Werz said each project could get up to a 50 percent match. He also clarified that those applying must invest in a “future” project, not one already completed. For example, Aberdeen expressed interest in using the grant to pave some of the internal roadways at its Sportsplex.
The application period for grants is planned to open on May 15 and close on Aug. 18. Werz hopes the review committee will have recommendations by October for the board to approve so it can give out the awards. Werz said the funds would have to be used by Dec. 1, 2024.
An application with more information is forthcoming. The CVB on Monday also approved its 2023-24 fiscal year budget, which includes the fund.
