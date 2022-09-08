Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available in Moore County and across the state, following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) announcement last week that people 12 and older can receive an updated booster to protect against the latest COVID-19 variants.
The updated booster is referred to as a “bivalent” vaccine, which means it offers protection against two strains of coronavirus: the original strain as well as the more recent Omicron variants.
This latest booster is recommended for anyone age 12 and older, two months after they have completed either their primary COVID-19 vaccine series or any booster dose.
People aged 5-11 years can still receive the original booster, but it is expected that the updated booster will be available for younger people in the coming weeks.
“The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are currently the most widely circulating strains of the virus, accounting for well over 90 percent of COVID-19 cases in our state,” said Interim Health Director Matt Garner. “These new bivalent boosters offer even better protection against the most serious outcomes of the virus including severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”
To schedule a COVID-19 primary series or booster appointment with the Moore County Health Department, call 910-947-SHOT (7468) anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccines, including the updated booster, may also be available through your local retail pharmacy (CVS, Walgreen’s, Etc. – check for availability).
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, testing and treatments, or to find vaccine locations , visit MySpot.nc.gov. COVID-19 vaccines are free to everyone, regardless of insurance or immigration status.
(1) comment
“COVID-19 vaccines are free to everyone, regardless of insurance or immigration status.“
Translation: “US taxpayers will be once again fleeced to enrichen the medical industry that will shoot more chemicals into your body that will have the same dangerous side effects we won’t admit to as with the other 42 jabs and booster jabs that clearly do not work except to make billionaires out of millionaires.” Living Test-free, mask-free, and jab-free in Seven Lakes.
