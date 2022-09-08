Teaser: Vaccine
Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available in Moore County and across the state, following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) announcement last week that people 12 and older can receive an updated booster to protect against the latest COVID-19 variants.

The updated booster is referred to as a “bivalent” vaccine, which means it offers protection against two strains of coronavirus: the original strain as well as the more recent Omicron variants.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

“COVID-19 vaccines are free to everyone, regardless of insurance or immigration status.“

Translation: “US taxpayers will be once again fleeced to enrichen the medical industry that will shoot more chemicals into your body that will have the same dangerous side effects we won’t admit to as with the other 42 jabs and booster jabs that clearly do not work except to make billionaires out of millionaires.” Living Test-free, mask-free, and jab-free in Seven Lakes.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days