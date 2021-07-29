The Moore County Health Department reports two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified at The Coventry, an assisted living facility on the St. Joseph of the Pines campus in Southern Pines .
The cases involve one staff member and one resident. In long-term care or congregate living settings, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.
Weekly testing for all residents and staff of the facility will continue until the conclusion of the outbreak. An outbreak is considered concluded if there is no evidence of transmission following a 28-day period.
Moore County’s cumulative total of COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care and congregate living settings now stands at twenty-six since the pandemic began in March of 2020. This is the second outbreak for The Coventry. The facility’s first outbreak, which was reported Dec. 17, 2020 generated twenty-six total confirmed cases and two resident deaths.
This is the first long-term care facility outbreak in Moore County in over three months. The County’s last COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care or congregate living setting was declared concluded on April 23.
Currently, there are no other active outbreaks in Moore County.
In total, there have been 9,316 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moore County to date.
The Moore County Health Department urges all unvaccinated residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise across the state.
For more information, visit https://www.moorecountync.gov/health
