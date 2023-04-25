Construction of the $53 million courts facility that will serve as the centerpiece of downtown Carthage is “coming along very nicely,” according to county manager Wayne Vest.
The project, Vest said, remains on track to be completed in the first quarter of 2024. New Atlantic Construction, a firm based in Winston-Salem, is building the 123,000-square-foot structure.
“Rich Smith, our capital projects manager, is doing a great job working with the New Atlantic folks, and New Atlantic is doing a great job,” Vest said in a phone interview on Monday. “They've done a really good job just managing the site and managing the project, and we're pleased with where it is right now.”
What was once an inscrutable latticework of beams and scaffolding has now taken on the familiar shape of a building. The inside of the structure, Vest said. “is really shaping up, too.”
“There are walls up and studs up, and they’re putting in some of the sheetrock now,” he said. “Three or four weeks ago, you could stand in one corner of the building and see all the way up just about every floor. But now that they've started putting up walls and partitions, you can't do that anymore.”
In addition to being on schedule, the project has not exceeded the county’s budget. While there have been some adjustments — or “change orders” in the parlance of county government — to the overall price, Vest said those alterations have fallen “well within the contingency that we had in the project.”
“As part of the budget cycle this year, in working with the sheriff, he needs additional folks to man the building, so we've added some positions,” he said.
Once completed, the new building will be connected to the existing 47,000-square-foot courts facility, which is being renovated to accommodate probation officers, jurors and members of the district attorney’s office.
“While it's designed to last and be something our citizens will be proud of, it's also designed for efficiency and with the taxpayer in mind,” Frank Quis, member of the Moore County Board of Commissioners, said during a groundbreaking ceremony for the project in March 2022. “The repurposing of our existing courthouse will provide a tremendous value for the taxpayers.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(1) comment
When first discussed by the Commissioners we heard that the new courthouse was estimated to cost about $35,000,000. Then we learned about the new furnishings, renovations to the existing courthouse, purchase of the old Fred's location for a new parking lot,the Doud Road connector, the additional A&E fees. Now the estimated cost of the new courthouse project, including contingencies, is approximately $64,000,000.
John Misiaszek
