Newly elected members of the Moore County Board of Commissioners assumed office amid a power crisis that has upended life for tens of thousands of their constituents.
Four commissioners — three of whom have never before served on the five-person board — were sworn in on Monday morning. After taking their oaths of office, the new members settled into their seats behind the dais on the second floor of the county’s historic courthouse in downtown Carthage, one of more than 30,000 places that remained without power following Saturday’s sabotage of two electricity substations.
“Everyone has worked so hard to get us back on track and did so so effectively that even in the midst of this crisis, county government was able to continue to function and the elected officials were able to be sworn in today,” said Commissioner John Ritter, a local attorney who became the board’s District III representative after running unopposed in last month’s general election. “Although our electric lights are out, there’s a great light of hope in our hearts.”
Oaths were administered to Ritter, Jim Von Canon, Kurt Cook and Nick Picerno, who will all serve alongside sitting Commissioner Frank Quis. Like the previous board, the new commission is all-Republican.
Von Cannon, a former first responder and military veteran, was the top vote-getter in November’s three-way race against two unaffiliated candidates vying for the commission’s District I seat. He called the substation shootings “an assault on everybody in Moore County” and said the new board will “support prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law.”
Authorities have still not identified potential suspects or provided a possible motive for the sabotage. Shelly Lynch, a public affairs specialist for the FBI, said the agency’s Charlotte bureau is currently investigating “the willful damage to power facilities in Moore County.”
Picerno, co-founder of Southern Software in Southern Pines, served eight years on the board before retiring in 2016. He returned earlier this year to fill in for the late Louis Gregory and won election to remainder of Gregory’s term in November.
In an interview after Monday’s meeting, Picerno said residents should “be careful” when speculating about motives for the attack.
“It is a terrorist-type event, but we don’t know the motive,” he said. “We need to pull together and unite, not start pointing fingers.”
Gov. Roy Cooper, who met with Picerno and other county officials before a news conference on Monday, also downplayed the significance of the shooter’s motive. Addressing reporters at the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center in Carthage, Cooper said “regardless of motive, violence and sabotage will not be tolerated.”
Many have suggested that the attack was prompted by Saturday’s Downtown Divas drag show at Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines. The sold-out event was met with anti-LGBTQ protests.
It also drew a counter-demonstration that was twice as large as the opposition. The show was well underway when the failure of the second attacked substation caused a town-wide power outage in Southern Pines.
The event continued after that, with audience members joining the drag artists for karaoke in the dark auditorium. At one point, they sang Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” together.
Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news conference on Sunday that investigators had “not been able to tie anything back” to the drag show, but he faced scrutiny for later saying his agency had “a word of prayer” while interviewing Emily Grace, a speaker at the anti-LGBTQ protest who wrote in a Facebook post that “the power is out in Moore County and I know why.” The criticisms intensified after people began sharing a photograph of Grace and Fields together on social media.
Richard Maness, chief deputy of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, told The Pilot that Fields was using a colloquialism.
“That actually means that we talked very seriously, very sternly with this individual,” Maness said. “There was not any prayer had with any individual, and for the record, the sheriff himself did not conduct the interview.”
Quis, the commissioner representing District IV, on Monday condemned the shootings as a “truly despicable act.”
“It’s truly regrettable that we’ve received national attention for this unfortunate circumstance,” he said. “I think it’s an isolated case, and this is my personal opinion, of some disgruntled person who knew what they were doing. But nevertheless, it has inflicted great hardship on many of our citizens and great cost on many of our citizens and businesses.”
Staff writer Jonathan Bym contributed to this report.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
