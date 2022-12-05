The new Moore County Board of Commissioners during its first meeting on Monday.

The new Moore County Board of Commissioners during its first meeting on Monday.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

Newly elected members of the Moore County Board of Commissioners assumed office amid a power crisis that has upended life for tens of thousands of their constituents.

Four commissioners — three of whom have never before served on the five-person board — were sworn in on Monday morning. After taking their oaths of office, the new members settled into their seats behind the dais on the second floor of the county’s historic courthouse in downtown Carthage, one of more than 30,000 places that remained without power following Saturday’s sabotage of two electricity substations.

