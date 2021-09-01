Help wanted signs are as ubiquitous as the stifling heat this summer. The pandemic has caused disruptions in the workforce across many industries, perhaps none so vitally as the nursing field.
Jacklynn Lesniak, FirstHealth of the Carolinas’ new chief nursing officer, stepped into the newly created position earlier this summer during a pivotal time.
“Part of my role as the healthcare system’s chief nursing officer is to bring the vision of FirstHealth across all of our organization, the excellence of its culture,” Lesniak said, “to ensure a collaborative environment so we all march forward together.”
But she maintains her top, immediate priority is to build up her staff and engage them in their professional practice
“Like you read in every news story, nursing staffing, recruitment and retention is job number one right now. COVID-19 is driving that even more, so we are doing all we can to recruit and retain our nurses,” Lesniak said. “It has been a long year and half fighting this pandemic. We are making sure we bring in resources and support for our whole medical team, not just nursing, to make sure they have some resiliency in facing this pandemic.”
FirstHealth currently employs 1,630 nurses. That includes registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), nurse anesthetists (CRNA) and nurse practitioners. This number does not include nursing assistants. Overall, FirstHealth employs approximately 5,350 people.
There are a number of factors contributing to the shortage of nurses. Some nurses are opting to retire early, while others are transitioning out of hospital or acute-care nursing.
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the average age of the nursing workforce is 50 years old. And while this is not retirement age, the increased mental and physical demands on nurses as a result of COVID-19, especially those working in a hospital setting, is causing some to decide to retire earlier than would be anticipated.
In addition, there has been an increased demand for “travel nurses” during the pandemic which has also impacted many hospitals, including FirstHealth, said spokeswoman Emily Sloan. These travel nurses, hired by agencies, can be sent anywhere in the country and often command salaries that can rival primary care physicians. That makes the hiring challenge that much more acute for hospitals.
Lesniak’s own journey to joining the team at FirstHealth took her clear across the country.
She began her career in health care as a critical care nurse in Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago and later worked as a clinical educator, cardiovascular ICU manager and heart care service line director. Lesniak earned a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Northern Kentucky University, a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Illinois Wesleyan University and a Master of Science in management from National-Louis University in Illinois. She is also board certified as a Nurse Executive with the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Prior to joining FirstHealth, she served as chief nursing officer for Aurora Medical Center Grafton in Wisconsin and at Cancer Treatment Centers of Americas’ Comprehensive Cancer Care Hospital and Research Center in Chicago.
Her move to North Carolina was, in part, to be closer to where her adult children have settled.
“It fit my life plan,” she said, “but as I got to know FirstHealth, that decision flipped to me wanting to be part of such an amazing organization. The vision that (CEO Mickey Foster) and the team have for the future really drove me here. This is an organization that I professionally wanted to be part of.”
In particular, she was excited for the opportunity to work for a community-based, independent health system.
“When you are part of a large system, being able to be nimble is not part of the vocabulary. An independent health system brings an ability to connect with your community better,” she said. “You are either trying to turn a speed boat or the Titanic: FirstHealth is more of a speed boat.”
“We are able to meet patients where they are and that has been part of the success of FirstHealth all along. I love the connection and support that the community provides to FirstHealth. It is a mutual admiration.”
Lesniak also sees her role as an advocate for the organization’s nursing staff.
“How do we advance nursing? It’s my job to take that feedback, the things they are experiencing in their day-to-day work, and bring forth their voice to make it the best place to work. That empowerment will help us recruit more nurses and support and encourage them in their development.”
“That is another difference with being an independent healthcare system -- a key difference. We can bring the director of nurses to the table to be part of the conversation.”
To help the medical staff manage stress during long or difficult shifts, the Foundation of FirstHealth has funded construction of several small, “renewal spaces.”
“We are in healthcare and patients don’t have the best days sometimes,” Lesniak said, explaining the idea is to provide a quiet, nurturing place where staff can take a short break. “Nurses, in particular, are known for saying, “Yeah, I’m fine.” But they are not fine. They need that moment to recharge.”
