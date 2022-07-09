Emily Yopp, who for the past year has served as the town clerk in Carthage, was recently named manager of the town.
Her appointment followed a specially called meeting of the Carthage Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. She replaces former manager Tom Robinson, who is retiring after nearly a decade on the job.
A native of Lillington, Yopp will begin her new position on an interim basis, with her appointment expected to be made permanent later this month. She is stepping into the role at a critical juncture for the town, which is poised to see significant growth in the coming years.
“I am very humbled that the Board of Commissioners feel that I have what it takes to help guide Carthage through this challenging period of unprecedented growth and development as the interim town manager and soon, full-time town manager,” Yopp said. “As a citizen of Carthage, I am excited about the growth we are experiencing but also understand that this growth should be well-managed to ensure the sustainability and preservation of what makes Carthage a special place to live — its people, its heritage and its small-town atmosphere.”
The search for Robinson’s replacement was led by the Triangle J Council of Governments, a regional planning organization that provides services to Carthage and 45 other local governments across a seven-county area. The commissioners deliberated behind closed doors for an hour on June 20 to consider candidates for the position, but took no action at the time.
Yopp moved to Carthage in 2018 and took over as clerk in April 2021, replacing former clerk Dorothy Dutton. In addition to her duties as clerk, Yopp has served as the town’s development administrator.
An entrepreneur with a master’s degree in business administration, Yopp said she knows “how important our local economy is to our community” and is “actively involved with some of our business owners and citizens working to make Carthage a great place to be.”
“I intend to approach my position as town manager with an eye to the future but also with detailed planning, thoughtfulness and pragmatism,” she said. “I hope to serve the board of commissioners, town staff and the citizens of Carthage to the best of my ability and I greatly appreciate the support I have received from our community thus far.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
