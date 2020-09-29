Six months into a global pandemic doesn’t seem to be the optimal time to start a business. But there is a feisty entrepreneurial spirit in the Robbins community that spills over into its downtown shopping district.
Eden Holt and her staff serve up iced lattes and hot Americano at Simply Coffee, her newly opened coffee shop on Middleton Street. You’ll also find fresh, handmade sandwiches and homemade cookies for sale delivered by her mother, Terri.
The elder Holt runs a small catering business when she’s not attending to town business as an elected commissioner. The family is also renovating another historic building into a three-guest room inn.
“We have roots here and lots of extended family. We want to see this town thrive,” Eden said.
Next door is Granny’s Bargain Shop, where Connie Boyman is doing a brisk business with thrifting treasures. She opened her doors in January.
“Well, I decided I can’t take it with me,” she laughs. “The pandemic slowed things down but I am doing great now.”
A few steps away, Shady Spot Next Generations Hemp is a half-tavern-half-CBD and local goods retail operation that is 100 percent authentic country fun. Business partners Jenny Fox and Teresa Sanders came up with their blended business model earlier this year.
The Sanders family own acreage in nearby Seagrove and have grown everything from chickens to tobacco over the years. Their first try at hemp in 2019 provided a bountiful harvest and the friends decided to bottle and brand the CBD oil themselves.
“We use organic coconut oil as the carrier and we have a few varieties that we infuse with cinnamon, peppermint and hot pepper,” Sanders said.
Locally curated soaps, candles and wreaths crowd the store shelves. Further inside you’ll find a tidy tavern bar adorned with farm and family photos, a karaoke machine, and a garden patio out back. The craft beer and wine list features lots of local favorites like Hugger Mugger in Sanford and Southern Pines Brewing Co., Stoney Mountain Vineyard, Dennis Vineyards and Uwharrie Vineyards.
“It’s business in the front and a party in the back,” Fox said.
Around the corner on N.C. 705, owner K. Taha opened Mona Lisa restaurant in February. The menu, like his original location in Ramseur, features Italian and homestyle country favorites.
“I was looking for a new spot and this was perfect. When we first opened, it was outrageous and very busy. Then the pandemic hit and business went down for everybody,” Taha said. “Hopefully, everything will go back to normal soon.”
Back on Middleton Street, Leo Boyden III opened his traditional barbershop last fall. Born and raised in Eagle Springs, he had worked in Southern Pines before he found what he also described as the perfect spot.
“Robbins needed a barbershop and I am glad I can help the town grow,” said Boyden.
Near the town’s restored train depot and greenspace, Southern Charm is a surprisingly large and well-appointed gift and clothing boutique. Owner Nikki Bradshaw is a Robbins native. When corporate restructuring left this human resources director out of work, she did a lot of praying and soul searching.
“This was my path. Robbins needed a place like this and the store has been a blessing to me and my family,” she said.
Women’s and children’s clothing and accessories are almost a backdrop for the vintage decorations and big comfy seating areas that make you want to stop and sit a spell.
“I love talking and we have great fellowship here in Robbins. It’s not always about making a purchase.”
