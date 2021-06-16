Ikonic

Ikonic Kollections at 105 Cherokee Road in Pinehurst. Mackenzie Francisco/The Pilot

Mimi Bahur opened Ikonic Kollection last October with two goals: help women find a look that makes them stand out and offer a street style contrast to typical southern lady style.

“Down to the store’s interior design, I wanted Ikonic to feel like your own closet,” Bahur said. “It’s not about the labels. It’s about walking in and finding what expresses your personality.”

The village’s retail therapy game increased yet another notch this year with the addition of the mother-daughter-owned boutique Perle by Lola.

Perle by Lola

Perle by Lola in Pinehurst. Mackenzie Fransciso/The Pilot

Dominique Malortigue and Lola Malortigue-Bozios describe Perle by Lola as a product of their blended roots in the South of France and South Florida — a style that Lola calls "boho eclectic."

The duo moved to Pinehurst to "slow down" from the hustle and bustle of traveling to trunk shows around the world where they sold their signature hand-made pearl and leather jewelry. Those pieces can now be found at the Perle by Lola storefront, along with more boho-style clothing and home decor.

"We hope that people will understand our style and taste because it is a little outside of the box," Malortigue-Bozios said. "But, the community has been incredibly welcoming and we're excited to hopefully complement the other businesses in the village."

The Ikonic Kollection and Perle by Lola are both located at 105 Cherokee Road in Pinehurst, or follow them online at https://www.instagram.com/ikonickollection/ and https://www.instagram.com/perlebylola/

