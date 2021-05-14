When Jacob Armstrong was arrested last Thursday and went through the intake process at the Moore County Detention Center, he was asked multiple times if he had any foreign objects or substances that could cause harm to himself or any of the detention officers. He said no.
Then he went through a new step in the intake process: the Tek 84 Intercept Whole Body Security Scanning System.
The full-body scan revealed a concealed bag containing 88 dosage units of Alprazolam pills — the generic version of the anxiety medicine Xanax — that went undetected through a pat-down search.
Findings like that were the goal when the $149,000 unit was purchased to provide a more thorough, and less invasive, means to protect inmates and detention officers from smuggling contraband into the jail.
“It prevents contraband from going down to the housing and getting it into the hands of other people,” said Captain Bill Flint, who oversees the detention center.
“There’s no telling how many lives it saved with that catch. If that would’ve got to the housing unit, other people could’ve got to those drugs.”
The process of purchasing the body scanner began in December and Sheriff Ronnie Fields commended the county Board of Commissioners for their approval then to provide the funding for the system that is already “paying for itself.”
“For the protection of our staff and some of the inmates,” Fields said. “All of these inmates down here have parents too and they’re loved. It gives them a little ease that we are protecting our people here in our jail.”
The Tek 84 Interceptor is one of a handful across the state in detention centers, and gives workers in the detention center a look below what they normally can’t see and check.
Before its installation, pat-down and strip searches were done to those taken to general housing in the jail. Now only those expected to have a long stay with larger bonds or fear of harm to the inmates are scanned following a pat-down search.
“What it does is supplement our manual pat-down searches,” Flint said. “There are several ways people coming into the jail can conceal items, and there are several ways that are undetected by human touch. That means it’s either inserted or concealed in a place that we don’t normally touch routinely or is hard to reach.”
When finished, the scan has similarities to what is shown after an X-ray or CT scan, and has the capabilities of finding masses and other medical anomalies as well.
“Across this state and other states where they have their units at, it will detect other issues and tumors. You name it,” Fields said. “It’s already saving lives. It’s already paying for itself.”
The scanner was installed two weeks ago after being checked and cleared by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and other health experts.
Healthwise, the radiation exposure to inmates and workers administering scans is minimal, according to information on the Tek 84 Intercept. The radiation for 400 body scans is the equivalent of one chest x-ray and it would take 400,000 Intercept body scans to equal the radiation from one full CT scan.
Detention workers wear dosimeters to measure radiation exposure. Those devices are submitted regularly to make sure radiation exposure is limited.
In total, 18 detention center workers have been trained to use the Tek 84 body scanner, and through that training were taught how to see items of contraband on the screen after a scan is executed.
“It was not just buying and plugging it in. There was a whole lot of work that went into this,” Major Andy Conway said. “You go back 20, 30 years ago and it was rude and crude. It’s less invasive. It’s only to the people that have been committed to the facility.”
And for those who look to bring contraband into the detention center, there are ways for incoming inmates to avoid facing felony charges of illegal substances on jail property to be added along with the possession charges. All inmates are given the option to discard any illegal substances in an “amnesty box.”
Anyone who discloses they have those items and substances will still face possession charges, Conway said, but the larger felony crimes will be avoided.
In the short two weeks the scanner has been in operation, no inmate has used the amnesty as of yet.
“I think they will once word gets out that this technology is available,” Conway said.
