New State Rep. Neal Jackson has filed legislation that would allow school districts to begin classes almost three weeks earlier than state law now provides.
Jackson, a Republican whose district includes Moore and Randolph counties, proposed House Bill 51 to give public schools greater flexibility with the school year start date. Primary co-sponsors of the legislation include Speaker Pro Tempore Sarah Stevens, Rep. Donnie Loftis and Rep. Brian Biggs. State Rep. Ben Moss, whose district also includes Moore County, is listed as a secondary sponsor.
The current law requires schools start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26. Jackson’s bill would allow public schools the flexibility to open as early as Aug. 10 each year.
This bill would also allow for flexibility with first-semester testing and would align with college schedules allowing easier transfers for graduating seniors.
This school calendar flexibility bill does not dictate the start date local school boards must abide by, but instead gives them the freedom to decide what schedule works best for their community.
"This bill is the response of the numerous requests of our local school officials and parents who desire a schedule that works best for our students and their future scholastic goals," Jackson said.
U.S. Rep. Donnie Loftis, a Gaston Republican, said the legislation would "provide flexibility for local school districts to coordinate learning that aligns with our community college system and centers of higher learning."
"It also provides opportunities for local school districts to complete mid-year testing before the holiday break,” he said.
The later start date has long been a thorn in the side for public schools. Moore County Board of Education members in recent months have spoken out about the problem of a later start date and enlisted Jackson to run the legislation.
“We’ve wrestled with these restrictions over the years,” Mike Metcalf, the district's chief officer for academics and student support services, said last fall when the issue was reviewed.
“I think it’s fair to say that our external community and our internal community would love for us to be able to present a calendar where we have a first semester that ends before the December break and a second semester that begins after the December break. That is a struggle when you’re trying to build in between these two start and end dates.”
During Monday's Board of Education meeting, the school board reviewed a calendar for the 2024-25 school year that would start classes on Aug. 7, 2024; begin the second semester on Jan. 7, 2025; and end the year on May 23, 2025.
