Attorney Austin Chestnut has joined the Aberdeen law firm, Webb and Morton.
Chestnut has almost 20 years of legal experience in both the private practice of law and as a former vice president at SunTrust Bank’s Private Wealth Division, where he worked in trust compliance matters.
In addition to being an attorney, Chestnut is also a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor, as accredited by the American Bankers Association. He has also taught graduate classes for Campbell University’s Trust and Wealth Management program as well as continuing education classes for other licensed professionals in the areas of estate planning, probate and asset protection.
Chestnut’s practice is concentrated in basic to advanced estate planning, asset protection, probate, fiduciary litigation, charitable organizations and business law matters focusing on small to medium sized businesses. He
graduated from the North Carolina State University and earned his law degree and MBA from Campbell University.
Webb and Morton is a veteran-owned, boutique law firm serving the Sandhills and beyond with more than 80 years of combined experience. Find it at 910 N. Sandhills Blvd. in Aberdeen, call (910) 944-9555, or online at www.webbmorton.com
