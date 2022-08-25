The 910 area code is getting exhausted.
The three-digit dialing prefix for a region that stretches across southeastern North Carolina all the way to the coast is almost filled up with numbers, meaning it’s almost time for a new area code to kick in.
Beginning this fall, people getting new phone numbers will be assigned to a 472 area code.
The change will affect a number of communities, including Moore County and cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg.
According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the remaining supply of available telephone numbers in the 910 area is estimated to be exhausted in late 2022.
Beginning Oct. 7, customers in the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 472 area code when they request new service or an additional line. Customers receiving a 472 area code will be required to dial the area code and phone number for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers from the 910 area code do today.
910 isn’t going anywhere; the new 472 area code will act as an “overlay.” The existing 910 area code will still serve the same geographic area. People with 910 phone numbers will keep their numbers.
North Carolina has six area codes, including three regions that have overlay codes. Western North Carolina has 828, and northeastern North Carolina has 252. They will be the last regions in the state with a sole area code.
The Charlotte region is served by two area codes: 704 and 980; the Greensboro-Winston-Salem region has 336 and 743; and the Raleigh region now has 919 and 984.
Officials suggest several tips to prepare for the eventual start of the new 472 area code include:
* Check devices to verify that area codes are included with all stored numbers;
* Continue to program/save/store phone numbers to all devices using the full 10-digit telephone number;
* Verify that all services and equipment — automatic dialers, life-safety and medical alert systems, alarm/security systems and security gates, call-forwarding settings and voicemail services — recognize the new area code as a valid phone number.
What is a local call now will remain a local call.
You will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.
You can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in your community.
